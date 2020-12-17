Center kicks off holiday blood drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Amid the holiday season and COVID-19 pandemic, The Blood Connection, a local, nonprofit community blood center, has a special request for a different kind of gift this year.

As the sole provider for more than 80 hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, the agency is urging all eligible blood donors who are healthy to make an immediate blood donation. The Blood Connection will kick off its annual Holiday Blood Drive on Friday, Dec. 18. The drive will run through Thursday, Dec. 24. Donors will receive a $20 gift card and a special edition of the “’Tis the Season” long-sleeve T-shirt as a thank you, while supplies last.

Lower donor turnout due to inclement weather, holiday travel and busy schedules makes the need for blood donations more critical in winter. While the agency is in urgent need for all blood types, there also is a great need for convalescent plasma as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID19 antibodies are able to give their gift of plasma and aid those currently battling the virus.