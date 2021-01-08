Center to offer virtual environmental education programs

PISGAH FOREST - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, located in Pisgah Forest, will offer virtual educational programs beginning in January for students in public, private and homeschools. The free programs are directly tied to the North Carolina Essential Standards for Science curriculum and are led by a Wildlife Commission education specialist. Class dates and times are flexible to meet classroom needs.

To schedule a virtual program, educators should contact the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education at 828-877-4423.

Additionally, the following free in-person classes are being offered at the Pisgah Center in January:

Casting for Beginners: Jan. 13 and 20, 1-3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older

Intro to Fly-Fishing: Jan. 9 and 23, 1-4 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older

Pre-Registration is required for all classes and is available on the Center’s program calendar or by calling 828-877-4423. For more information on the Commission’s wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit ncwildlife.org/learning/Education-Centers.