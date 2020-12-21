Centerpiece Jazz to headline free, virtual concert

Grab a cup of hot cocoa and dig out that holiday sweater: Centerpiece Jazz and the city of Morganton are hoping to get people in the Christmas spirit, all from your living room couch.
The Historic Morganton Festival Inc. and the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium have collaborated to present a special Centerpiece Jazz Christmas concert for all to enjoy.
By noon Tuesday, a video of the hourlong concert will be live on the city's YouTube channel and on the Downtown Morganton Facebook page. It also will be streamed on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2 throughout the Christmas season.
Each year, Centerpiece Jazz plays three sold-out shows, but COVID-19 restrictions canceled the concerts.
Instead, the band's recorded concert, set in front of one of the Christmas trees and fireplaces at the Community House, will bring the magic of Christmas to homes around Burke County for free.
To find the concert, go to downtownmorganton.com and click on the picture of Centerpiece Jazz.
The link also will be sent out on the Downtown Morganton Facebook page and shown throughout the season on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2.
Centerpiece Jazz features Joseph Hasty on guitar and vocals, Geoff Clapp on drums, Zack Page on upright bass, Andy Page on guitar, and Richard Shulman on piano.
"Happy Holidays to all!" said the press release from the Historic Morganton Foundation. "HMF Inc. and CoMMA hope to see you in the summer of 2021 with live performances and our wonderful audiences!"
