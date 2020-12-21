Centerpiece Jazz to headline free, virtual concert

Grab a cup of hot cocoa and dig out that holiday sweater: Centerpiece Jazz and the city of Morganton are hoping to get people in the Christmas spirit, all from your living room couch.

The Historic Morganton Festival Inc. and the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium have collaborated to present a special Centerpiece Jazz Christmas concert for all to enjoy.

By noon Tuesday, a video of the hourlong concert will be live on the city's YouTube channel and on the Downtown Morganton Facebook page. It also will be streamed on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2 throughout the Christmas season.

Each year, Centerpiece Jazz plays three sold-out shows, but COVID-19 restrictions canceled the concerts.

Instead, the band's recorded concert, set in front of one of the Christmas trees and fireplaces at the Community House, will bring the magic of Christmas to homes around Burke County for free.

To find the concert, go to downtownmorganton.com and click on the picture of Centerpiece Jazz.

The link also will be sent out on the Downtown Morganton Facebook page and shown throughout the season on CoMPAS Cable Channel 2.