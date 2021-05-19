Central office, principal moves announced

With this school year winding down, Burke County Public Schools announced a series of central office and principal moves late Monday. They will take effect July 1, after the Burke County Board of Education approved its latest personnel report Monday morning.
Bob Acord was appointed to fill the role of auxiliary services director upon Doug Setzer’s retirement earlier this spring. Shane Gardner will take on Acord’s former role of transportation director. Gardner has been the principal at Draughn High School since 2018.
Sara LeCroy will take on the role of student and family services director/community liaison, most recently held by Mike Swan before his promotions to assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. LeCroy has been the principal at Patton High School since 2018.
Brett Wilson has been named assistant director of exceptional children, set to work for Shane Mace’s department. Wilson has been the principal at Liberty Middle School since 2019.
Taking over the principal job at Draughn will be Jeanene Burris, who has been the principal at Icard Elementary School since 2018. Dillon Sain will be the new principal at Patton following a three-year stint as the principal of Heritage Middle School.
Taking the reins at Liberty will be Anna Moose, who has been an assistant principal at Freedom High School since 2017. At Heritage, Ginger Stinson will be the new principal after working as the principal at Salem Elementary School since 2019.
Leanna McKinney will be the new principal at Icard after a stint as an assistant principal at Drexel Elementary School. Heidi Bristol will take on the principal role at Salem after holding the same job at Ray Childers Elementary School since 2017. Ray Childers’ new principal will be Erin Wall, the principal at George Hildebrand Elementary School since 2019. And George Hildebrand’s principal job goes to Gretchen Reiss, who has been an assistant principal at Draughn since 2018.
“Each school year brings the anticipation of job related vacancies due to retirements, new career opportunities or resignations,” Swan told BCPS staff in an email Monday afternoon. “I am excited about these changes and the positive impact these individuals will continue to have in our school system and within the communities they will be serving.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.