CEO to discuss upcoming festival, tourism economy

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, who will give a presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of is "Coffee at the Museum" series.

Phillips said he will discuss the upcoming "Last of the Mohicans" reunion and festival scheduled to take place Saturday, May 14, on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse, as well as the importance of "film-induced tourism" in the area. He also will provide an update on Burke County's tourism economy.

Phillips, a graduate of Western Carolina University, has 34 years of experience in tourism marketing, his biography posted at discoverburkecounty.com says. He is the former owner of Granite Communications, “a destination marketing company that served tourism clients all across North Carolina.” He is a former president of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association and is a member of the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Board. He has served as CEO of the county's Tourism Development Authority since 2010.

“Ed brings a wealth of practical experience to the Burke TDA, including printing, publishing, photography and creative travel writing,” the biography reads.

The presentation is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be served. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

For information, call the museum at 828-437-1777.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.