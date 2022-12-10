Ceremony honors memory of cancer patient

UNC Health Blue Ridge dedicated its 19th annual Lights of Love ceremony to the memory of a special patient.

Lights of Love is a Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation fundraiser, and 100% of the proceeds support the UNC Health Blue Ridge Cancer Center and its patients. A tree-lighting ceremony is held each year in which the names of loved ones purchased in honor or in memory are on display.

The event is celebrated every Christmas for a very good reason, according to Dr. Greg Jones, a radiation oncologist for UNC Health Blue Ridge.

“Jesus is the one who told us to love God with all our hearts and to love others as an extension of ourselves as if they are a part of us and we are all one,” he said. “That’s how we take care of patients at the cancer center.”

This year’s ceremony took place Thursday, Dec. 1, at UNC Health Blue Ridge — Valdese, and was dedicated to the memory of India Rutherford, whose family was on hand to light the tree. Rutherford died of cancer in August at age 37.

Blue Ridge oncology nurse Samantha Lowdermilk, RN, said that to know India was to feel love and joy on a daily basis.

“She was always positive and had a smile on her face even through her entire journey of cancer,” Lowdermilk said. “She was strong in her faith. I encourage each of you to carry on the life of India by sharing the love of Jesus with others everywhere you go and by wearing a contagious smile like she always did.”

The ceremony also featured music from Sara Black, violinist; Mara Miller, flautist; and the Draughn High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Ashley Sigmon.

Near the end of the ceremony, Rutherford’s family pushed the button to light the Christmas tree on display on the lawn of Valdese hospital.

“As we light the tree tonight, let it serve as a reminder that we are here to welcome new life into the world, to preserve and generate life, and to make life for our patients as comfortable and dignified as possible,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge. “As I look at the lights, I’m reminded of the star of Bethlehem that appeared so long ago. That star heralded joy, peace and hope. The lights today send the same message to our patients — joy in their lives, peace in their hearts and hope beyond the darkness.”

To read the Lights of Love names in honor and in memory, visit the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation at brhcfoundation.org. You may also donate to the cancer fund through the website.