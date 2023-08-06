OLD FORT — On a rainy Thursday morning, the construction for the new Fonta Flora Trailhead and Arrowhead Park formally kicked off in Old Fort.

A ground-breaking ceremony originally was scheduled to take place Thursday off Lackey Town Road by the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail and officials from the town of Old Fort and McDowell County, but due to the rainy weather, the event was moved to the inside of the Old Fort Depot.

Judge Bob Hunter has long worked on this project and is a board member emeritus with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail Board. He welcomed all those who attended the ceremony.

This long-awaited project is the result of a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant of $330,000 with a $330,000 community match provided by the town of Old Fort, McDowell County and Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail, whose collaborative efforts made it possible. The trailhead marks an important milestone in the ongoing 100-mile plan for the Fonta Flora State Trail that will connect Morganton with Asheville, according to a news release.

“Things are coming together,” Hunter said at the ceremony.

Amanda Elledge Finn, executive director of the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail, pointed out the features of the new park and trailhead on a map.

Spanning 10 acres, the trailhead and park are in the first phase of construction and will include 100 parking spaces, a dog park, restrooms, a picnic shelter, and 1,300 linear feet of the Fonta Flora State Trail. Future phases include a playground, a pump track, an event lawn, a pollinator meadow with walking paths, a fitness playscape, and a hammock grove. It is designed by Destination by Design to be a hub of family-friendly outdoor recreation for the town of Old Fort and McDowell County residents. Its location off of Interstate 40 also will serve as an enticement to bring visitors to downtown Old Fort’s businesses. This new trailhead, when open, will offer outdoor recreation for walkers, runners and bikers.

The trailhead and park project will tie into the Recreational Trails Program Grant recently awarded to Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail for the trailhead entry road and trailhead extension that will offer an additional half mile of natural-surface trail that will begin construction immediately following the completion of the trailhead and park. Baker Grading and Landscaping, a company located in Old Fort, received the bid to complete the project, according to the news release.

Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail is the official nonprofit partner of the Fonta Flora State Trail whose vision is to promote, plan, build, maintain and advocate for the Fonta Flora State Trail with diverse trail partners in western North Carolina through the Fonta Flora State Trail to promote physical health, mental wellness, economic development, and outdoor recreation for the enjoyment and education of all people.

Brian Strong, acting director of the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, talked about all the different partners who are working to make this happen.

“It takes this many people to build a park,” he said. “It’s amazing how much has been done here in a short period of time.”

Alderman Wayne Stafford said the town of Old Fort is proud to be a part of this effort.

“We are a small town with limited funds but we do what we can,” he said.

County Commission Chairman Tony Brown said McDowell’s government is excited to be a partner and to promote the county’s natural beauty through the Fonta Flora Trail.

“We have one of the greatest natural resources in the nation,” said Brown. “It’s an honor to be a part of this.”

Hunter reminded everyone this new trail running from Morganton to Asheville will go around Lake James and connect with Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain.

Steve Pierce, president of the McDowell Trails Association, said his organization gave a donation to the county for the establishment of a dog park in McDowell County. He added that 2023 is being celebrated as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and this celebration should continue after 2023 is over.

Hunter concluded the event by saying the new trailhead and park should be completed a year from now.

“Hopefully, we will see a dedication next year,” he added.