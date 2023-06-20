Distinctive descendants

Gen. Burwell Baxter Bell III and Dr. Amelia Rector Bell Knight are descendants of the Revolutionary War patriots William Walton Sr. and Jr. of Morganton. Both Bell and Knight have dedicated themselves to serving their country, just as their patriot ancestors did.

Bell enjoyed a 39-year US Army career in which he retired as a four-star general, according to his biography. A native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Bell earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Chattanooga (now the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) and a Master of Science in Systems Management from the University of Southern California. He also graduated from the ROTC program at the University of Chattanooga.

Bell was commissioned into the US Army in 1969 as an armor/tank second lieutenant. He completed the armor officer basic and advanced courses, the National War College and Ranger School. He patrolled the Iron Curtain dividing Germany during the Cold War and held a variety of command positions. He served as a senior military fellow on the Council on Foreign Relations in 1994, and as Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr.’s executive officer in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He also was chief of staff for the US Army-Europe’s forward headquarters in Hungary during Operation Joint Endeavor in the Balkans. After serving as an assistant division commander for the First and Third Infantry Divisions in Germany, Bell finished his career as chief of staff of V Corps and US Army-Europe. He retired in 1999.

Knight, also a native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, earned a PhD in anthropology from the University of Chicago and taught at the University of Rochester in New York, according to her biography.

“She and her husband, James, conducted field research with the Tuareg of Niger, (Africa),” her biography reads. “This initial African adventure began a lifetime passion for travel and experiencing different cultures throughout the world.”

The couple moved to Washington DC to work for the US Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.

“Amelia has lived in eight African countries, as well as Paris and London,” according to the biography. “Her work with the Department of State took her to almost every country in Africa and numerous others worldwide. Amelia, who speaks French and Portuguese, has had the great honor of representing the United States as ambassador’s wife when James was appointed US Ambassador to Benin, and while he served as US Ambassador to Chad.”

The Knights retired from public service to Tennessee, where Amelia is a member of her local chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.