Certain trees best for indoor holiday décor

Switch out the ornaments when celebrating other holidays. Use hearts for Valentine’s Day, eggs for Easter and orange lights for Halloween.

Rosemary wreath and tree topiaries are festive, as well as fragrant and edible. Give the leaves a pet to enjoy the fragrance and lift your spirits. Or pluck a sprig to add welcome flavor to your winter meals and beverages.

Rosemary was as popular a Christmas plant as mistletoe and holly until the 20th century. It’s not clear why this plant fell out of favor, but it is growing in popularity as a holiday plant. You can find it in many garden centers and florists this time of year.

Rosemary represents love and remembrance, a great sentiment to share during the holidays. Growing rosemary indoors can be challenging. Don’t let past failures stop you from trying. Just keep experimenting until you find the location and maintenance routine that keeps your rosemary thriving. If the plant turns brown, move it out of sight to the back of your indoor garden. It still smells good when you give it a pet and no one but you will know.

Change things up this season with the addition of one or more of these indoor evergreen trees. They are sure to brighten your spirits and holiday décor.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including “The Midwest Gardener’s Handbook” and “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses’ “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment” TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for “Birds & Blooms” magazine. For more information, visit melindamyers.com.