Chaddock adds Benjamin Johnston to roster of designers

Chaddock Furniture Workroom, a full-service manufacturer, world-class designer and craftsman of custom home furnishings announced the addition of Benjamin Johnston as their newest signature designer. Johnston’s first furniture collection with Chaddock will debut at the Fall 2022 High Point Market.

“We are thrilled to add Benjamin Johnston as our newest signature designer,” said Andrew Crone, Chaddock CEO. “Ben has the unique ability to blur the lines between architecture and interior design. This collection personifies modern luxury with unexpected material combinations and soft shapes that merge comfort and style. Our team has had a lot of fun working with Ben to bring these amazing designs to life.”

Calling on the strength of Chaddock’s custom capabilities, the collection will feature case goods, tables, chairs, and upholstery pieces that diversify the American-based manufacturer’s offering of heirloom furnishings. Each piece is inspired by Johnston’s travels and work around the world, presenting a modern interpretation of neoclassical forms with mid-century influences. Much like his own portfolio, Johnston’s debut collection is simultaneously classic and current, with a crisp modernity, precise detailing, and an undeniable sense of luxury.

“Chaddock was founded in 1958 with a rebel spirit and a groundbreaking approach to bench made home furnishings," Johnston said. "We’ve sourced their products for our clients for years and our mutual passion for innovation and commitment to exceptional quality and service made this partnership feel like a very natural next step. Together, we are building upon Chaddock’s legacy with a collection that pays homage to traditional silhouettes in fun, unexpected ways. This is a dream collaboration for me and I’m looking forward to the collection’s grand debut at Fall 2022 Market.”

Johnston resides in Houston, Texas, and sits at the helm of his eponymous architecture and interior design firm Benjamin Johnston Design LLC where his award-winning, internationally published portfolio features classic, curated, and cool environments that are as functional as they are timelessly stylish. Johnston’s work has been featured by Architectural Digest, Homes & Gardens UK, House Beautiful, VERANDA, The Wall Street Journal, Southern Living, and Southern Home, among others, and one of his latest projects can be found on the cover of Traditional Home’s Fall 2022 issue.

With pieces that feature stylish design solutions for the modern homeowner, Crone and Johnston are ushering in a new chapter for Chaddock -- one that offers diverse and innovative moments destined to appeal not only to Johnston’s global clientele, but also designers looking for fresh and inventive pieces to layer into their own designs.

The unveiling of the Benjamin Johnston Collection will be celebrated through a series of exclusive events in the Chaddock showroom during Fall 2022 Market in High Point, before the collection makes its way to partner showrooms across the country.

For more information about Chaddock, visit www.chaddockhome.com and for more information on Benjamin Johnston, visit https://www.benjamin-johnston.com/.

About Chaddock Furniture Workroom

Chaddock offers a diverse portfolio of truly customized furniture, upholstery, cabinets, hardware and lighting that can be crafted in weeks—and will last for generations. Passionate about the process, our talented artisans not only create high-quality heirloom furnishings, we collaborate with designers, architects and homeowners to help craft enduring personal stories. Nearly 90 percent of Chaddock products are designed and made to order in Morganton. For more information, visit www.chaddockhome.com and follow us on Instagram @chaddockhome.