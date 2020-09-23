Challenge results in milestone housing project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH – The State Employees Credit Union Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina’s Mountains to the Sea Challenge came to a successful conclusion with the completion this June of the 102nd home, in Lee County. After nearly five years of hard work by 63 affiliates and Habitat NC, the central statewide office, 102 homes were transferred to 102 new homeowners, one in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

With the exception of a few small states like Rhode Island and Delaware, it is a feat never before accomplished by any state’s Habitat for Humanity affiliates—a Habitat home built successfully and in partnership with a family in every county within the state, in a one-time, coordinated project.

The SECU Foundation donated more than $10 million to sponsor the project. The realization of this SECU/Habitat Challenge goal represents an incredibly important stimulus to affordable housing, especially in some of the rural or economically-challenged areas of North Carolina, where no Habitat home had ever been built.