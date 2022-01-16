Chamber holds 2021 annual meeting, presents awards

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce presented the 2021 Annual Meeting in a video format in order to keep everyone safe and distanced due to COVID-19. The video event was a way to celebrate the business community and recognize some of the people who make a difference in Burke County. The video event was sponsored by UNC Health Blue Ridge and was produced by Motion Media.
During the video, incoming Chairman of the Board Dalton Walters, sales executive with Mimosa Insurance Agency, introduced the 2022 Executive Committee, which is comprised of the following:
• Dalton Walters, Chairman of the Board
• Kevin Farris, Chair-Elect
• Sherry Whisnant, Treasurer
• Louis Vinay, Vice-Chair, Strategic Planning
• Susan Berley, Vice-Chair, Governmental Affairs
• Nina Linens, Vice-Chair, Membership
• Connie Cummins, Immediate Past Chairman
Other Board Members include:
• Kevin Baxter
• Danette Brackett
• Debbie Goare
• Elias Gomez
• Victoria King
• Johann Louchez
• Marcia McCall
• Nicole Neubauer
• Brandon Owens
• Ed Phillips
• Bryan Searcy
• Cheryl Shuffler
• Michael Watts
• Alan Wood
He also recognized the staff at the Chamber of Commerce:
• Jenna Cole
• Casey Collins
• Tonia Stephenson
• Haven Worley
Kathy Bailey, president & CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge, was recognized as the retiring board member for 2021. She has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for six years, serving as Chairman of the Board in 2018 and 2019.
Walters also recognized the outgoing Chairman of the Board Connie Cummins, HR director for Kellex Manufacturing Seating.
"Connie has done a great job helping us navigate these waters for the last couple of years," Walters said. "I'm sure she didn't know when she accepted the position that we were going to be in the middle of a global pandemic, but she has done a fantastic job. A big thank you to you Connie. We couldn't have done it without you."
Tonia Stephenson, president & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, went along with volunteers at the Chamber to give away a few awards to recognize businesspeople who have made a difference in the Burke County area in the past year.
Stephenson, along with chairman of the Ambassadors, Kelly Messenheimer, and staff for the Ambassadors, Casey Collins, presented the Ambassador of the Year to Myron Stephens, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones Investments.
For the Business of the Year, Stephenson and staff members, Haven Worley and Casey Collins, visited Charles Rigdon. Rigdon is the general manager of Case Farms and they were awarded the Business of the Year. The community is very grateful for all that Case Farms does for the greater Burke County area.
Joining Stephenson for the Business Person of the Year was Danette Brackett, executive director for business development for UNC Health Blue Ridge. Brackett presented the Business Person of the Year to Leanne Brittain, owner and broker of Nest Realty.
This year, a new award was presented. StrongLead partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to present the StrongLead Leader of the Year for Burke County. Bruce Schronce, founder and president of StrongLead, was happy to partner with the Chamber to present this award.
"When we started StrongLead, we just envisioned things like this (presenting leadership awards) happening in our community, so we're so excited to partner with the Chamber, and we love what's happening in Burke County," Schronce said. "Our goal and objective is to build strong leaders. We believe that if we build strong leaders, we build strong organizations, and we build strong communities."
The inaugural StrongLead Leader of the Year award was presented to Kathy Bailey.
“We hope to be back in person for the 2022 Annual Meeting, but thought this video would be a good way to celebrate in a safe manner for 2021,” said Stephenson. “We are excited to present these awards to such deserving individuals and businesses in our community! Burke County is truly a special place, and these folks, and so many more, make it that way.”
For more information on the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, please call 828-437-3021, email info@burkecounty.org, or stop by the office at 110 E. Meeting St.