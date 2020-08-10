Chamber makes extra efforts to support businesses during pandemic

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce is working hard to support local businesses struggling with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and statewide restrictions.
The Chamber has reached out to its 560 member businesses to respond to their concerns and offer resources to help, according to Tonia Stephenson, Chamber president and CEO.
“Whether it is our boutiques that have seen less shoppers due to being closed, or less people since reopening due to fear of the disease to our travel agent, who is unable to sell cruises, to the restaurants who can only open at 50 percent capacity, our businesses continue to struggle,” Stephenson said. “We have made sure we keep our membership informed of all the programs and assistance available to help them survive during this pandemic.”
The Chamber has built awareness of local businesses through its Facebook page, increasing post likes to a record 2,652,981 and increasing page followers by 2,900, according to a progress report it released. Stephenson estimates the page has reached people in at least 133 different cities. Staff members have sent out regular emails sharing business resources and presented a dozen webinars with helpful information.
“We have increased the promotion of our companies and what their products/services are to help educate people on their business,” Stephenson said. “We have started a Facebook page to help our food establishments to help people know how they can eat out.”
The “Burke County Take-Out, Delivery & Dine-in” page has more than 4,500 members.
“This idea came from a late night post my husband saw on Facebook,” Stephenson said. “He said we should do something to help our restaurants. I started it that night, and the team at the Chamber jumped on board to get followers and post information. It blew up immediately. It continues to be a hotspot to learn about specials, hours, etc.”
She shared how the page is making a positive impact.
“One owner said this group is what saved his business,” Stephenson said. “He doesn't think he would still be in business if we weren't pushing his brand through that page. We have had three of those restaurants who were not a member of the Chamber to join. These owners have let us know how much they appreciate how hard we were working for them and all of our businesses through a difficult time.”
Another Chamber-sponsored Facebook page, “Burke County Jobs Wanted,” has 450 members and provides employment information for local workers displaced due to the pandemic.
The Chamber revamped its website, which now includes a “Chamber Curbside Challenge” page highlighting local businesses, and a “Burke County Tip Jar” page, in which people can support unemployed workers.
“This page was created in March, before the CARES Act, which gave extra unemployment,” Stephenson said. “At that time, we had people calling us asking how they could help people who were struggling. We knew we had lots of servers, bartenders, hairdressers and more, whose income would become zero. We started the ‘Tip Jar’ so those of us who were fortunate to keep working through the pandemic could help those who were not so fortunate. Out of work individuals could sign up for the Tip Jar and put in their Venmo or PayPal account, and others could put ‘tips’ in their jar. One hundred percent of the gift goes to that person. There are no fees involved. We have had individuals call and thank us for that help. Sometimes a gift has come at the perfect time to get them through.”
The page is available for both individuals and nonprofits.
“Nonprofits are struggling too, because if people aren't working, they certainly are not supporting their local nonprofits and they desperately need the help as well,” Stephenson said.
The Chamber put together a “Back to Business Toolkit” that guides member businesses on how to navigate different phases of opening as mandated by the state.
“This has all the resources they need or shows them where to go to get what they need to safely reopen their business,” Stephenson said.
The news is not all bad in Burke County on the business front.
“There have been a couple of new restaurants who were planning to open before and went ahead with their plans,” she said. “We have also had a few business owners come into the Chamber who moved to the Burke County area with the idea of opening a business, and they have continued with their plans.”
Twenty new businesses have joined the Chamber since March. The Chamber created a dues deferment program for businesses struggling with finances, even though it is facing economic challenges of its own.
“We are a nonprofit, with no government support,” Stephenson said. “We rely 100 percent on our members and events. We had a few small events in the first few months (of 2020), but since then, have cancelled/postponed most of our events. We have cut back our spending to the bare minimum and are working hard to show our members why they need to remain in the Chamber. We just want to work with our members and let them know we understand it is tough. We want to be there for them, support them and get them back to economic success. It has been very difficult on us budget-wise, but we are taking our own advice on how to survive, and we will continue to thrive.”
She shared her hopes for Burke County businesses moving forward through the pandemic.
“My hope is everyone will stay safe, and we can eradicate this virus,” Stephenson said. “I want to see our businesses be able to open up at full capacity and sell as much product and services as they possibly can. Our economy was booming before COVID-19, and I have all the faith in the world that we will get back to that, I just don't know when. Burke County is such a special place to work and do business. We know that, or we wouldn't have seen the growth we've seen in recent years. I've only been here two years, but I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with these businesses and serve this community through the Chamber.”
To learn more about the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, visit burkecountychamber.org or contact 828-437-3021.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.