Chamber of Commerce launches passport event to close August

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to get folks out and about at their locally owned businesses this month with a new program.

At their office on the corner of South Green and East Meeting streets, the chamber will be distributing passports with each of the 14 participating businesses listed, along with their addresses and hours of operation, said Tonia Stephenson, CEO of the chamber.

Passport holders will have from Monday through Aug. 27 to get their passports stamped by the participating business.

“There’s no purchase necessary, but we just know they’ll want to purchase something when they go in and see the different places that are participating,” Stephenson said.

Stamped passports must be turned into the chamber’s office by Aug. 29 to be entered into a drawing on Aug. 31. Passports must have at least five stamps to be entered. Passports with 10 stamps will get two entries, and passports with all 14 stamps will get three entries.

The winner of the drawing will receive a gift basket full of items from the participating businesses, ranging from beer glasses and hats to gift certificates and sample bags, Stephenson said. The winner will be chosen on a Facebook livestream at 1 p.m. Aug. 31.

“(The) whole goal is to show our local shops and show them off to the community, and give people a reason to go into places that maybe they otherwise wouldn’t go into,” Stephenson said. “At the chamber, we support businesses of all sizes throughout the county, but we know what keeps the community strong is the local businesses, and especially our small businesses.

“Without our local businesses, our downtown wouldn’t be thriving, and our economy wouldn’t thrive. We want to make sure that we continue to support our local business owners and their companies so that we can keep them here and help them continue to grow.”

The following businesses are participating in the passport event:

The Levee Brewery & Pub in Valdese

Craft’d

Dragonfly Apothecary & Artisan Market

Fonta Flora Brewery

Food Matters Market & Café

M&M Greenhouse

MeMe’s

Professor Herb’s Herbal Solutions

Catawba Brewing Co.

Renewed Nutrition

Silver Creek Golf Club

The Grind Café

The Olive of Morganton

The Town Tavern, Morganton

Maryann Koziel, owner of Craft’d, said she thinks the event will be a fun way to draw attention to local businesses.

“You’re supporting people who live and work in your town, and probably nine times out of 10 their business is small as opposed to a big corporation,” Koziel said. “You’re supporting that person’s family and the money’s probably staying right here in town.”

Passports can be picked up at the chamber’s office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.