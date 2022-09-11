Chamber partners with local business to sweep up litter

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce is trying something new this month to encourage local residents to clean up the community.

From Sept. 19-24, the chamber will hold the inaugural Burke County Chamber of Commerce Litter Sweep presented by Republic Services. According to the chamber’s website, the litter sweep is a perfect opportunity for families, boys' and girls' clubs, church groups and more to spend time together outside and make a positive impact on the community.

“We’re hoping that a lot of people will get together and get out and try to help with our litter problem,” said Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the chamber.

To raise the stakes a little more, the chamber is introducing a competitive element to the week-long event. Participants are encouraged to register teams and compete for cash prizes.

“The team that collects the most bags of trash, there’s a $500 cash prize,” Stephenson said. “And then there will be a cash prize for second and third place as well.”

Stephenson said there are no rules governing the size or make-up of the teams and encouraged people to get creative when pulling teams together.

‘We’re really hoping to see a lot of groups, we think it’s a great opportunity for teams,” she said. “We’re hoping businesses will put groups together or Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, youth groups at churches, key clubs at schools -- all kinds of groups.”

Stephenson said teams can choose any street or neighborhood on which to focus their efforts. If teams are not sure where to begin, the chamber has a list of locations where clean-up is most needed. Teams are free to choose locations or streets that are not on the list but Stephenson asked that teams let her know the areas they plan to cover so she can make sure multiple groups are not planning to tackle the same location.

To get the competition started and distribute supplies and materials to the groups, the chamber has planned a kick-off event for Monday, Sept. 12 at Morganton City Hall. During the event, which will run from 4-5:30 p.m., teams can pick up supplies and sign the necessary paperwork to participate in the event.

“This is our opportunity to get to know our teams, to gather together, thank them with a little bit of refreshments up front and give them their supplies,” Stephenson said.

Teams don’t have to attend the event in order to participate in the competition.

“Of course, if they can’t make the kickoff event, they can come by the chamber throughout the rest of the week,” she said

Stephenson also said there will be a celebration after the Litter Sweep is over on Oct. 3.

“That’s where we’ll actually present the check to the winning team,” she said.

Stephenson said she is grateful to Republic Services for donations that have made the Litter Sweep possible and for guidance helping her set up the event.

“They’ve definitely been great advisers as well as giving monetary support,” she said.

Stephenson said the idea came about after hearing the Burke County Commissioners address the issues of trash pick-up and litter in Burke County at the end of several of last year’s meetings.

“I could tell that it was a real concern for our community,” she said. “I thought … 'that’s something that I feel like we could easily do to help raise awareness for our community that litter is a problem here.' It would also be an opportunity for the entire community to gather together to try to help beautify our community.”

Depending on how this month’s Litter Sweep goes, Stephenson hopes to make it an annual event.

“We definitely want to make it an annual event,” she said. “It’s unknown how big it’ll be and how it’ll go, but we’re excited about it, and we’ve already had some teams to sign up.”

Either way, she is looking forward to a week of community togetherness, giving back and caring for the community we all call home.

“We want our streets to look like we care about them and not have litter taking the place of all the beauty that surrounds us,” Stephenson said. “I thought in general, it would be a great event for our community ... to really show our community that we really care about where we live, and we want to take care of where we live.”