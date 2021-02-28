Changing the world one chicken pie at a time

“When we had our meals on Wednesdays, she would ‘allow’ me to come in and help her and learn how to use ‘the big stove,’ as she called it,” Benner said. “She shared with me common sense knowledge of cooking and how you should taste things as you go.

“She would try and teach me how to do her biscuits. She’d say, ‘You’ve got to use shortening in here – you can’t use anything else.’ She always made the biscuits in this one special bowl she had – she called it her biscuit bowl. And if somebody came in to borrow that just to put ice in and carry it out, she had a fit. (They were) the fluffiest biscuits you ever ate, and she used the same dough on her chicken pies. Her chicken pot pies were the best, and she showed me how to make them. She said, ‘I can’t give you all my secrets, but this is what you do.’ One time, she shared with me that her secret ingredient was love.