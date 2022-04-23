Chapter honors member's ancestor

During Women’s History Month in March, the Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored “The most notable North Carolina woman you never heard of,” according to her descendant, the Rev. Patricia Wells of Nebo, chapter vice regent.

Chapter regent Janie Matthews presented the DAR Women in American History 2021-22 award to Wells in honor of her ancestor, Ann Marwood Durant. The award recognizes a woman who has made a contribution or a difference in her community. She is a woman who is or has been an intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovator.

Durant is the first woman known to have argued a case before a North Carolina court. She successfully sued for wages on behalf of seaman Andrew Ball in 1673.

Durant had moved from Virginia to what is present day Perquimans County with her husband, George Durant, about 1661. They purchased land from a Yeopin Native American king, and the deed to their land is the earliest deed recorded in the state.

While carrying out legal work and business dealings for her husband (also a figure of historical importance), Ann Durant bore nine children, with eight surviving to adulthood.

Ignoring custom, Durant conducted family business in her own name, rather than her husband’s.

“Ann Marwood Durant, jurist, wife, mother and businesswoman, was a most remarkable woman, a powerhouse in her day, a day which was almost 250 years before a woman could cast a vote in the U.S., and over 300 years before she could obtain a credit card in her own name,” Wells said in her presentation at the March DAR meeting.

Wells is an ordained United Methodist pastor who has served parishes in Durham, Chapel Hill and Oxford. She also has a doctorate of psychology in pastoral counseling.

