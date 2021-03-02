Chapter supports new teachers, charitable project

The Alpha Nu chapter of The North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional organization for women educators, met recently via Zoom. Guests included members of the Gamma Delta chapter from Ashe and Alleghany counties, as well as regional director Michelle Webber.

Guest speaker, Beth Heile, informed the group about the work of the Burke County Women’s Fund. Other guests included four beginning teachers — Katherine Whitsett and Michaela Williams from Burke County, and Cori Rash and Naomi Seagle from Caldwell County. They shared their teaching experiences — the challenges and successes. Each of the teachers was presented with the new NC DKG “Buzzing BEE Award — Beginning Educator Excelling.” Beginning teachers in both counties may apply for local grants of $250. More information can be found on the chapter’s website, alphanunc.weebly.com. Applications are due March 26.

Five Alpha Nu members were recognized for reaching “membership milestones.” Teresa Carpenter and Ann Aldridge were recognized for 10 years of membership; Ellen Juban and Gina Beach were recognized for 20 years of membership; and Ann Demiter was recognized for 40 years of membership. The group was reminded of the times and collection points for turning in their water bottle filled with coins for the Schools for Africa project. Plans for attending the NC DKG state convention were discussed.

New members were inducted into the chapter including Terri Mull, Liz Frederickson and Wendi Craven. The next meeting is scheduled for April 30.