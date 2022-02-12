Charges pending after numerous dogs, puppies seized from Morganton home

Charges are pending in an animal cruelty case after Burke County Animal Services seized multiple puppies and dogs from a home in Morganton on Thursday and Friday after they found one dead.
Burke County Animal Enforcement responded to an animal welfare check on Thursday at 4274 Bollinger Gap St., according to a release from Burke County. It said the welfare check was for numerous dogs on the property with no food or water, dogs not contained and dogs dead at the end of the driveway.
Animal enforcement officers found three dogs running freely on the property, with one appearing blind in the right eye and limping. Two dogs were in a kennel to the left of the house, one of which was deceased and appeared emaciated, the release said.
The release said the dogs did not have any food and had a 5-gallon bucket half-full of green water and the ground in the kennel was full of feces. There was a plywood lot around the back of the home that contained seven more dogs, three adults and four puppies who appeared to be around 6 months old, the release said.
The dogs did not appear emaciated, but they were living in deplorable conditions with no access to potable water, food or shelter, and the puppies were heard to have a raspy cough, according to the release.
Animal Enforcement Officers were able to look through a window of the home and observed six additional puppies that appeared to be around 3 months old in a homemade pen. The pen was full of fecal matter and their bowls were empty and the puppies did not appear to have access to any other food or water source, the release said.
The release said several attempts were made to contact the occupant of the home by phone. Animal enforcement officers determined the dogs located on the outside of the home needed to be taken and held for safe keeping, the release said.
A female shar-pei that was found dead was taken from the property on Thursday and sent for a necropsy on Friday. There was a male Chow Chow mix that was removed from the kennel where the dead dog was located, animal services officials said.
The seven dogs in the plywood lot, that appear to be shar-peis, also were taken by animal enforcement, which consisted of one adult female, two adult males, and two male and two female puppies who appear to be about 6 months old, according to the release.
The property was posted at 6:17 p.m. Thursday with a list of dogs that were taken for safe keeping. The other three adult dogs running at large could not be captured at that time, the release said.
On Friday, animal enforcement conducted a recheck of the property and found the residence was still posted and there did not appear to have been anyone at the home overnight. Animal enforcement officers were able to check on the puppies seen through the window who still did not appear to have any access to food or water, the release said.
Animal Enforcement Officers obtained a search and seizure warrant Friday and it was executed at the home that evening by deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officers seized 12 dogs from inside the home: six shar-pei puppies around 10 weeks old, along with a nursing female with four puppies that appeared to be 3-weeks-old, and one female Yorkie, the release said.
The three at-large shar-peis were not able to be contained during the visit and animal enforcement is working with surrounding neighbors to humanely trap them. All seized dogs from the home are being cared for at the Burke County Animal Services Center and charges are pending in the case, the release said.
“Burke County Animal Enforcement has recently been experiencing an increase in animal welfare complaints,” the release said. “Two additional properties are currently under investigation, but priority is being given to the most critical situations. Animal Enforcement works diligently to resolve animal ordinance violations and perform proper investigations on animal cruelty and neglect calls.”
For additional information, call 828-764-9588, or email animalservices@burkenc.org.