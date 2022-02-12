Charges pending after numerous dogs, puppies seized from Morganton home

Animal Enforcement Officers were able to look through a window of the home and observed six additional puppies that appeared to be around 3 months old in a homemade pen. The pen was full of fecal matter and their bowls were empty and the puppies did not appear to have access to any other food or water source, the release said.

The release said several attempts were made to contact the occupant of the home by phone. Animal enforcement officers determined the dogs located on the outside of the home needed to be taken and held for safe keeping, the release said.

A female shar-pei that was found dead was taken from the property on Thursday and sent for a necropsy on Friday. There was a male Chow Chow mix that was removed from the kennel where the dead dog was located, animal services officials said.

The seven dogs in the plywood lot, that appear to be shar-peis, also were taken by animal enforcement, which consisted of one adult female, two adult males, and two male and two female puppies who appear to be about 6 months old, according to the release.

The property was posted at 6:17 p.m. Thursday with a list of dogs that were taken for safe keeping. The other three adult dogs running at large could not be captured at that time, the release said.