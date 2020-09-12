Charlotte Eidson accepts executive director post

Charlotte Eidson is the new executive director of Morganton nonprofit Meeting Place Mission, the organization’s board of directors recently announced.
Eidson was offered and accepted the leadership post following the departure of Alison Azbell, who announced on Facebook that she has taken a marketing and business development position with Nest Realty’s new Morganton location after 2 ½ years as executive director.
Now, Eidson is tasked with leading the organization whose mission statement is to end the cycle of homelessness and provide hope and opportunity to men, women and children through shelter, transition and recovery.
“Charlotte enthusiastically accepted the reins of the position just a few weeks ago, and officially began her new role on Sept. 1,” said Suzy Fitzgerald, chair of the MPM’s board of directors. “With nearly two decades in the nonprofit world, Eidson brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience to her role as executive director at Meeting Place Mission. Her sharp, strategic thinking skills gave us energy, and her powerful ideas to maximize The Meeting Place Mission’s potential moved us.
“Most importantly, we could see her deep commitment to equity and inclusion, and we were impressed by how quickly she built authentic relationships. Charlotte’s background in nonprofit leadership, community health and organizational strategy makes her particularly well-suited to take The Meeting Place Mission into our next chapter. We can say with every bit of confidence that Charlotte is going to be an incredible executive director, and board and staff members alike are grateful for her leadership and all that’s to come.”
Eidson first became involved with Meeting Place by directing a pilot day program for women that launched this year in February after the receipt of a grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Eidson said. “I’m passionate about improving access for our most vulnerable members of our community. I’ve done that in many ways over the years working in nonprofits and leadership. I’m excited — this is something that falls right into my wheelhouse. I’m looking forward to making a difference and working with a great team that we have onboard. Our board members are great.”
Eidson said she has lived in Morganton since 2000. Professionally, her other work is through ownership of and massage therapy at Awakenings Wellness Studio, as well as Airbnb vacation rentals locally. Between her day program work and volunteerism, Eidson’s firsthand knowledge of Meeting Place made it clear it was a good fit for her.
“I’ve been really involved in the community, whether it’s small business or other nonprofits,” Eidson said. “I have been familiar with The Meeting Place Mission, the organization and the good work they’ve been doing. I’ve volunteered on individual occasions, so I already knew about their work in the community and how successful it was. So, that made it easy to want to come onboard. I knew it was jumping onto a team that was already solid.”
So far, Eidson is just trying to get settled into her new position with an eye toward getting everything situated and in order for Meeting Place’s clients as temperatures begin to drop and the need for the organization’s services begins to rise, as well as the fact the fight against COVID-19 continues on.
“I think it’s given a lot of local businesses and agencies alike an opportunity to kind of break out of the box and look at new ways for fund development and selling products,” Eidson said. “I just love this community because everybody seems to rally behind and come together.”
Fitzgerald also thanked Azbell for her dedication and hard work during her tenure as executive director, which Fitzgerald believes will set up Meeting Place for future success, as well.
“We want to acknowledge the truly remarkable work of our outgoing executive director, Alison Azbell,” Fitzgerald said. “In her nearly three years as executive director and many years as a volunteer, the organization has seen unprecedented growth in our impact and reach. Her dedication, vision and deep care for The Meeting Place Mission is what allows us to start this next chapter with confidence and momentum.”
For more information about Meeting Place Mission, visit meetingplacemission.org or call 828-432-5659.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
