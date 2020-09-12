Charlotte Eidson accepts executive director post

So far, Eidson is just trying to get settled into her new position with an eye toward getting everything situated and in order for Meeting Place’s clients as temperatures begin to drop and the need for the organization’s services begins to rise, as well as the fact the fight against COVID-19 continues on.

“I think it’s given a lot of local businesses and agencies alike an opportunity to kind of break out of the box and look at new ways for fund development and selling products,” Eidson said. “I just love this community because everybody seems to rally behind and come together.”

Fitzgerald also thanked Azbell for her dedication and hard work during her tenure as executive director, which Fitzgerald believes will set up Meeting Place for future success, as well.

“We want to acknowledge the truly remarkable work of our outgoing executive director, Alison Azbell,” Fitzgerald said. “In her nearly three years as executive director and many years as a volunteer, the organization has seen unprecedented growth in our impact and reach. Her dedication, vision and deep care for The Meeting Place Mission is what allows us to start this next chapter with confidence and momentum.”

