Chart topping country act coming to Morganton

CoMMA Performing Arts Center will welcome Lonestar to the stage on Thursday, Oct. 27. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $50-$55 for adults and $45 for students (plus sales tax).

Not every musician has the opportunity to revisit and even potentially improve upon their biggest hits. But on the forthcoming "TEN to 1" record, the award-winning band Lonestar — Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals ), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar)—are taking a fresh look at all 10 of their chart-topping country songs.

This streak started in 1996 with the band's second single, the rock-edged "No News," and continued with the following year's "Come Cryin' to Me" and “Everything’s Changed.” The band's quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits (including the beloved global smash "Amazed") and established Lonestar as music's preeminent pop-country band—a status they'd maintain through the 2000s and beyond.

The band has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association's Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001.

All told, Lonestar have sold more than 10.5 million records since their formation. With the release of "TEN to 1," the band members are full of gratitude for what they've accomplished already, and excited about what the future holds.

"It's amazing that we're still standing and putting on great shows after all these years," Sams said. "The fans are still coming out to our shows night after night, to see us and hear our music. That's almost 30 years of touring, and I can't tell you how grateful I am—and I've never once taken it for granted.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.