Charter Communications to build out broadband internet in Burke

Tanck said Charter will provide a hardline connection to a location, either with fiber or coaxial cable.

As for Burke County, Tanck said Charter will get service to 700 new residences under the program and will receive $1.7 million from the FCC to help offset the cost. Where those locations will be is unknown at this point, he said.

On a statewide basis, the company is required at year three to have 40% of the project completed, Tanck said. He said Charter will be doing the easy locations first.

Charter says construction on the project is scheduled to begin in some states by late this year.

Visit www.spectrum.com/cp/build?cmp=build to find out more about the program.

The county has been pushing to try to get more broadband internet service in the area.

Other business

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved, in a 3-2 vote, to uphold the county building inspectors’ condemnation ruling for 2372 Ridgecreek Drive. The ruling requires the homeowner, Lee Flynn, to demolish the home, which was partially burned, by May 30.