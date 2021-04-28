Charter Communications to build out broadband internet in Burke

Charter Communications has plans to fill some of the internet broadband gap in Burke County.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation last week from Michael Tanck, director of government affairs for Charter Communications, on the company’s intended project.
The effort stems from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity program, which intends to expand broadband service into unserved areas throughout the U.S. Charter was awarded the Phase I auction for the program in multiple states, including North Carolina. The FCC will contribute $1.2 billion to Charter to offset its expected investment of $5 billion for the project, according to information Tanck told commissioners.
The company says it will take six years to complete the expansion.
Charter will create a new department focused solely on the effort and hire 2,000 new employees throughout the country, Tanck said. A regional office for the new department will be located in Charlotte, he said, that will cover North and South Carolina.
The FCC defines broadband internet as 25 megabits speed for downloads and 3 megabits speed for uploads, Tanck said.
The work will be lines on poles, not buried underground, Tanck told commissioners. He said they will have to make the poles ready, meaning the company will either move lines to make room or either replace the poles, he said.
Tanck said Charter will provide a hardline connection to a location, either with fiber or coaxial cable.
As for Burke County, Tanck said Charter will get service to 700 new residences under the program and will receive $1.7 million from the FCC to help offset the cost. Where those locations will be is unknown at this point, he said.
On a statewide basis, the company is required at year three to have 40% of the project completed, Tanck said. He said Charter will be doing the easy locations first.
Charter says construction on the project is scheduled to begin in some states by late this year.
Visit www.spectrum.com/cp/build?cmp=build to find out more about the program.
The county has been pushing to try to get more broadband internet service in the area.
Other business
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved, in a 3-2 vote, to uphold the county building inspectors’ condemnation ruling for 2372 Ridgecreek Drive. The ruling requires the homeowner, Lee Flynn, to demolish the home, which was partially burned, by May 30.
The board also heard from several neighbors to the property during the public comments portion of the meeting, urging commissioners to uphold the condemnation.
The public comments portion of the meeting also heard from several people for and against moving the Confederate monument from the old courthouse square property in Morganton.
Commissioners have said a state law prevents them from moving the statue from its location.
The board also:
- Approved an exception to Morganton Lodging Associates and its performance requirements for the Burke County Development Incentive Grant for 2020. Company officials explained the pandemic was the biggest reason it couldn’t meet its hiring requirement expected in the grant.
- Approved an amendment to a December 2018 conditions of approval to increase the height of the proposed WSVM radio tower in Valdese from 100 feet to 150 feet.
- Held a public hearing and approved a request from Patrick and Jacqueline Welch to rezone 2.29 acres from Office/Institutional to the Residential 2 zoning district.
- Held a public hearing and approved closing out the $2 million grant awarded by the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure for the Rhoney Road/N.C. Highway 18 South water project.
- Approved its consent agenda, which included a resolution in opposition to increased access to marijuana through decriminalization and potential legalization; and a proclamation declaring May 6 as National Day of Prayer.