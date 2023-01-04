Charter school names interim director

New Dimensions School recently announced that Lisa Ervin has been named interim school director.

Taking on the role in the wake of the retirement of former School Director David Burleson, Ervin comes to the role with more than 30 years of experience in education both as a teacher and as an administrator, the school announced in its monthly newsletter. Ervin has been working at New Dimensions since Jan. 2021 as the school’s Exceptional Children's Director.

In the newsletter, Ervin wrote that she looks forward to taking on the new role “working with parents, staff, board members and students to continue to grow (the) school.”

“We are excited about the future of New Dimensions and look forward to working with our Warrior Families and community to support all of our students,” she wrote.

Board Chair Regina Rhodes called attention to the "wealth of knowledge" Ervin brings to the position as well as her previous experience as a middle school principal. Rhodes renewed the board's commitment to providing the best possible educational opportunities and promised the school will continue to build on its strong foundation under Ervin's interim directorship, she wrote in the newsletter.

The board is currently undertaking the search for a new permanent school firector to replace Burleson and hopes to have one in place before the end of the school year.