Charter school to hold fundraising events

A local charter school has planned a community yard sale to help raise funds for an upcoming student trip.

On Saturday, March 19, the New Dimensions School campus will open to the community to offer a morning of bargain shopping and food for a good cause. Organized by the school’s Beta Club, a national honor society and service club open to New Dimensions middle school students, the proceeds from the sale will go toward the upcoming middle school spring trip to the Outer Banks.

According to the school’s information officer, Kelly Lookadoo, the sale will feature all kinds of treasures from gently used clothing for all ages and sizes to furniture, home décor, toys and more. New Dimensions also will sell coffee and baked goods beginning at 7:30 a.m. and hot dogs for lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Additional tables also will be available for anyone renting a space to sell their own items. The cost of renting a table is $20. Lookado said that there are currently between five and 10 independent vendors signed up to sell at the sale, and the school hopes to add a few more before Saturday.