Charter school to hold fundraising events

A local charter school has planned a community yard sale to help raise funds for an upcoming student trip.
On Saturday, March 19, the New Dimensions School campus will open to the community to offer a morning of bargain shopping and food for a good cause. Organized by the school’s Beta Club, a national honor society and service club open to New Dimensions middle school students, the proceeds from the sale will go toward the upcoming middle school spring trip to the Outer Banks.
According to the school’s information officer, Kelly Lookadoo, the sale will feature all kinds of treasures from gently used clothing for all ages and sizes to furniture, home décor, toys and more. New Dimensions also will sell coffee and baked goods beginning at 7:30 a.m. and hot dogs for lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
Additional tables also will be available for anyone renting a space to sell their own items. The cost of renting a table is $20. Lookado said that there are currently between five and 10 independent vendors signed up to sell at the sale, and the school hopes to add a few more before Saturday.
According to Cara Shelton-Harper, New Dimensions’ dean of students, this is the first time the school has sponsored a yard sale as far as she is aware. She also said the Outer Banks field trip has always been something New Dimensions middle school students and their families have looked forward to.
“This is the first time since pre-COVID that the kids have been able to go on an overnight trip, and we are very excited and lucky to have the opportunity,” she said.
She said many middle school parents also chaperone the trip, making it a special experience for New Dimensions families.
“The Outer Banks trip is an opportunity for all middle schoolers to explore the coastal area of North Carolina,” Shelton-Harper said.
She said the trip will feature visits to the Wright Brothers National Memorial and Jockey’s Ridge State Park, along with a ghost tour, aquarium trip, beach time and more.
In addition to the trip, Shelton-Harper said that some of the money raised also will be used to help fund the school’s science technology, engineering and mathematics programs. She added that STEM education is a major focus for New Dimensions.
“(Our STEM program) has already offered many opportunities for our students such as Lego robotics, bridge building, duck hatchlings, Science Olympiad and so much more,” she said.
The yard sale is one of five fundraisers New Dimensions has planned for the upcoming weeks, Shelton-Harper said.
In addition to the yard sale, the following fundraisers are coming up:
- Fatz Spirit Night — Friday, March 25. A portion of all proceeds will be given to New Dimensions’ middle school.
- Fatz Pancake Breakfast — Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $10.
- $25 Sam’s Express Car Wash gift cards are on sale for $20 now through April.
- Deep River Snacks and Pepsi product fundraiser — $20 per case of drinks or bulk snack items, now through April 8.
The yard sale will take place from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. near the school’s drop-off and pick-up entrance and in the cafeteria. The school is at 550 Lenoir Road, Morganton.
For information or to rent a table, contact Shelton-Harper at 828-334-8791 or csheltdon@ndschool.org.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.