Charter school treats students, families to week of special events

New Dimensions School welcomed grandparents, family members and a special guest author as part of its fall book fair last week, Sept. 12-16.

Margaret Peterson Haddix, New York Times bestselling author, visited the school Friday for a meet and greet with students. Haddix is best known for two middle school and young adult book series, “Shadow Children” and “The Missing.”

“It is exciting for our students to meet an author whose books they have read,“ said New Dimensions Director David Burleson. “Her books are used in the Battle of the Books competition and is one of the most read authors of young adult books.

The school’s book fair, which ran all week, featured several of Haddix’s volumes for sale. Burleson said the school’s two annual book fairs are one of the bigger ways New Dimensions emphasizes literacy and instill students with a love of reading.

The school also timed its first Grandparents Day of the school year to fall on the day before Haddix’s visit. Grandparents Day is a regular day in which the school welcomes grandparents and other special guests to accompany children to school.

Last week, grandparents and special guests ate breakfast with students and accompanied them to the book fair, where they could purchase books for students or to donate books to the school. Grandparents and special guests also visited classrooms and participated in a special photo op.

“This year’s Grandparent’s Day was the biggest and best attended ever,” Burleson said. “We had around 700 grandparents with us. Our students were thrilled to show their grandparents their classrooms and show them around the school.”

The school had been unable to hold Grandparents Day for more than a year due to COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions, but were able to restart the tradition last spring. Burleson said it has been a relief to be able to open the school back up to grandparents and other family and community members again.

“Having the support of grandparents and to let them know how important they are in the lives of their grandchildren is very important to us,” Burleson said.

New Dimensions School is a kindergarten through eighth grade public charter school in Morganton with an enrollment of more than 500 students. For information on the school, visit ndschool.org.