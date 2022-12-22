Check real-time driving conditions before traveling this weekend

RALEIGH — People should check real-time driving conditions before traveling anywhere throughout the holiday weekend, as a winter storm is forecast to bring bone-chilling cold, rain, heavy winds and possible snow and ice in some locations.

Those conditions could make travel dangerous in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has prepared for the storm. It has over 2,200 employees who are specially trained to use hundreds of trucks to remove snow and ice from roads. The agency has prepared its trucks and equipment in advance of this weekend’s winter storm. The NCDOT can store up to 179,000 tons of salt and sand and 1.8 million of brine to treat roads.

“Our staff is ready to clear roads of snow and debris as needed, but travelers need to be prepared, too,” Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “This storm could make it quite dangerous to be outside driving. Everyone should be prepared and be safe.”

If you do choose to travel this weekend, NCDOT offers the following safety tips:

Be sure your vehicle is running well, has at least a half-tank of gas and is equipped properly for changing conditions.

Keep on hand a supply kit with an ice scraper, extra windshield wiper fluid and anti-freeze, a first-aid kit, blankets, flashlights, drinking water, and a basic automotive tool kit with jumper cables and flares.

If possible, leave early for your destination.

Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.

Drive slowly and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

Approach bridges and overpasses with caution as they can accumulate ice first.

Come to a complete stop and yield the right of way when approaching an intersection where traffic lights are out. Treat this as a four-way stop.

Other tips can be found on NCDOT’s “Driving in Winter Weather” webpage.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Road construction halted

To ease travel, the NCDOT will temporarily halt most construction activity along major highways to keep traffic flowing for holiday travel.

Construction along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes will be suspended from Friday morning until Tuesday evening to help reduce delays.

Construction also will be halted starting the morning of Dec. 31 through the evening of Jan. 3 for motorists traveling during the New Year’s Day holiday. Some projects will continue with work that doesn’t impact travel lanes, and other long-term lane closures will remain in place on certain projects.

Weather could affect other transportation

High winds and rough seas along the coast could cause schedule interruptions on some or all North Carolina ferry routes. Travelers should check with their terminal of departure before heading out this weekend.

As of Thursday, there were no plans in the coming days to stop or delay any of the state’s passenger rail trains. For the latest train schedules, please visit NCByTrain.org.

