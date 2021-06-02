Chesterfield Fire to celebrate 50th anniversary Saturday

The department, like almost all of the 19 fire departments in Burke County, relies on volunteer efforts to keep the lights and sirens going.

“We love to have people come and volunteer,” Robinson said. “We understand that it’s extremely difficult to have a full-time job, have a family, while maintaining the requirements that it actually takes to be a volunteer firefighter. We look at it as not just a job, but it’s really a lifestyle. We have to make those decisions to get up in the middle of the night to fight fire or to respond to emergencies within our community.

“The people that do it, that are dedicated to it, they have an enrichment in their lives that is unlike any other. It is truly a blessing to be able to help your community in its time of need. We encourage anybody who’s interested in it, anybody who’s ever been interested in it, we meet every Tuesday night at our fire department from 7-10 p.m.”

The first Tuesday of every month is used to make sure all of the inspections on trucks and equipment are good to go; the other Tuesdays are used for training, he said.

“The fire service, especially in the state of North Carolina, is blessed enough that the community college system offers classes, which are certification classes, and that education’s free,” Robinson said.