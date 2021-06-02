Chesterfield Fire to celebrate 50th anniversary Saturday

It all started after a furniture factory burned down.
The factory, once located at the end of Putnam Street in the Chesterfield community, caught fire at a point when fire service was provided in the area by a joint effort from the city of Morganton, Oak Hill Fire and what later became Triple Community Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Chief James Robinson said.
That fire highlighted the need for a fire department closer to home, and on June 6, 1971, Chesterfield Fire Department officially was chartered, Robinson said.
It was a humble beginning, when the community rallied together to purchase used fuel tankers and have them retrofitted to carry and pump water, Robinson said.
“That was the start of the original fire department,” Robinson said. “They were yellow in color, and we’ve slowly, as fire service likes to go, we’ve slowly evolved and ripened from our yellow fruit to our red fruit fire trucks that we’ve got now.”
There still are two members alive who were part of the department’s original charter, including Ken Burgin, a longtime fire chief and current member of the department’s board of directors.
“We’ve had a lot of influential people,” Robinson said. “Chief Burgin was the longest-running chief of the fire department. But we’ve also had people like Carroll Horton, who passed away within the last couple of years, and of course Dean Harmon. They were influential people within our fire department that the membership really enjoyed being around. They made positive changes for the department that will forever be remembered.
“That’s part of what the fire service is, is carrying on the legacies and the work that those people started and just trying to continue to progress it,” Robinson said.
When it first got started, the fire department did go through some bouts of financial struggle.
“There were times when the firemen were paying the phone bill and the electric bill to keep the lights on and keep the telephone ringing,” Robinson said.
But guidance from the board of directors has helped the department blossom, he said.
“We try to take the taxpayers, the responsibility of funding and taxpayer money and how we spend that, very seriously in order to progress the fire department and to be able to be good stewards of that money and make sure that we’re meeting the needs of our community,” Robinson said.
Chesterfield now is expecting the arrival of a purchase years in the making, Robinson said. A new fire truck is expected to arrive sometime in late July or early August. It will become either the department’s primary response or mutual aid engine.
“We haven’t nailed down exactly what we’re going to use it for initially yet, but it’s long overdue,” Robinson said. “We haven’t purchased an apparatus in several years. Actually, it’s been (since) 2008, I think, was the last one that we actually purchased, so it’s been quite a while since we’ve purchased an apparatus.”
The department, like almost all of the 19 fire departments in Burke County, relies on volunteer efforts to keep the lights and sirens going.
“We love to have people come and volunteer,” Robinson said. “We understand that it’s extremely difficult to have a full-time job, have a family, while maintaining the requirements that it actually takes to be a volunteer firefighter. We look at it as not just a job, but it’s really a lifestyle. We have to make those decisions to get up in the middle of the night to fight fire or to respond to emergencies within our community.
“The people that do it, that are dedicated to it, they have an enrichment in their lives that is unlike any other. It is truly a blessing to be able to help your community in its time of need. We encourage anybody who’s interested in it, anybody who’s ever been interested in it, we meet every Tuesday night at our fire department from 7-10 p.m.”
The first Tuesday of every month is used to make sure all of the inspections on trucks and equipment are good to go; the other Tuesdays are used for training, he said.
“The fire service, especially in the state of North Carolina, is blessed enough that the community college system offers classes, which are certification classes, and that education’s free,” Robinson said.
Those classes are nationally certified, and can be taken to other fire departments, too, he said.
“Starting from a volunteer perspective gives you a chance to get your toes wet,” Robinson said. “Find out what you like, what you don’t like, and whether or not it’s actually for you without maybe investing thousands of dollars in education and realizing, ‘You know what, this probably just isn’t for me,’ and having to start all over again.”
The department’s annual board meeting also is coming up in August, and Robinson encouraged community members to come out and get involved.
To celebrate the department’s 50th anniversary, it will host an open house Saturday with hot dogs, a bouncy house and an inflatable water slide for families to enjoy, Robinson said. Around 3 p.m., there will be a short presentation to honor Chesterfield firefighters who have died.
“We wanted to open the doors, make sure everybody in the community knows it’s their house as much as it is our house, and give them an opportunity (to come by),” Robinson said. “Kids love firetrucks, and everybody likes to be able to come down there and play. ... It’s just fellowship and community involvement.”
He also encouraged people to follow the department’s Facebook page to stay up to date on what’s happening in the community.
