Chickens cover US 64 after tractor-trailer overturns

A tractor-trailer hauling live chickens ran off the road and overturned early Monday morning, sending hundreds of chickens across the highway.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when a Case Farms truck hauling live chickens had its passenger side wheels drop off the road onto the right shoulder, said Sgt. J.D. Allen with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck wasn’t able to get back onto the road, Allen said, and ended up hitting a guardrail and going down an embankment, Allen said.

That initial crash sent hundreds of chickens across the highway.

An off-duty deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was driving his personal vehicle to work when he came up on the wreck, Allen said. He got out of his car and had put on a reflective jacket to direct traffic in the rain when his vehicle was rear-ended.

No one was injured in either crash, Allen said. The road was closed for at least three hours.

Both wrecks could’ve been avoided if drivers had paid better attention, Allen said.

“Both of these incidents were caused by inattention,” Allen said. “Whether they’re looking at their phone, looking at the radio, whatever. One was caused by dropping off the roadway and the other was caused by not paying attention and looking ahead. Anything could happen … you need to pay attention, especially when it’s bad weather.”

First responders on scene told The News Herald drivers tried to go around their road blocks, even with signage saying the road was closed and personnel directing them to an alternate route on Conley Road.

It’s against the law to drive around road blocks or emergency personnel directing traffic, Allen said, and if one of those first responders gets injured, it could mean a felony for the driver.

“They’re (emergency personnel) there to save lives,” Allen said. “It might be a slight inconvenience for (drivers) but like I said, those first responders are there for hours a time where you’re getting a few minutes taken out of your day … most of these people are doing this stuff for free. They’re volunteers … (Violators) will be dealt with legally … we don’t play around when it comes to safety for our first responders.”

Multiple crews were sent to the scene to help with cleanup, along with Brendletown Fire Rescue and NCSHP.