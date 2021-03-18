Chief medical officer named fellow

Dr. Anthony Frank, MD, MD, MBA, FACEP, CPE, chief medical officer for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, was recently named a fellow to the American Association for Physician Leadership.
The designation recognizes Frank’s leadership experience, educational preparation and contribution to the field of physician leadership. AAPL is a professional association focused on developing and supporting physician leadership through lifelong education, professional development, community and influence. To become a fellow, applicants must demonstrate the following criteria and standards:
- Be a member of the American Association for Physician Leadership for the last five years
- Hold current status as a certified physician executive
- Provide a letter of recommendation from a current fellow, who nominates the candidate for fellowship status based on the applicant’s significant contributions to physician leadership
- Provide a narrative that describes the candidate’s achievements in physician leadership on a regional and/or national level
- Attend a minimum of 14 hours of live event CME through the association within the past two years
- Actively participate in at least two association activities/volunteer positions
The fellows will be inducted virtually on Friday, June 11.
Frank joined CHS Blue Ridge in July 2019 after serving as the regional emergency department medical director for Vidant Medical Center and East Carolina University, covering six hospitals.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and Computer Science from Washington and Lee University and a Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of South Carolina, Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital, where he also served as the chief resident in emergency medicine. He is board certified in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine and holds a subspecialty board certification in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine.
Frank also earned a Master of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a certified physician executive through the American Association for Physician Leadership. He is a prolific author of journal articles, abstracts and book chapters. He has presented a multitude of lectures regionally and nationally. His recognitions and awards include the FBI Service Recognition Award and the AMA Physician Recognition Award.
Frank and his wife, Karen, have two daughters.