Chief medical officer to serve state institute

Dr. Anthony Frank, MD, MBA, FACEP, CPE, FAAPL, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at UNC Health Blue Ridge, is one of 13 new members confirmed to the North Carolina Institute of Medicine.

The NCIOM serves as a non-political, independent source of analysis and advice on major health issues facing the state. The NCIOM informs and shapes health policy in North Carolina by identifying evidence-based solutions to the state’s health challenges and working collaboratively with stakeholders from across the state to identify and build consensus around actionable solutions.

Membership in the NCIOM is intended to honor the work of leaders in health care and public health across North Carolina and to connect members with colleagues also working to advance the health of North Carolinians and the mission and values of the NCIOM.

Frank will join a prestigious group of more than 150 North Carolinians who serve the state as health care providers, community health leaders, researchers, educators, policymakers and business leaders.

Frank earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and computer science from Washington and Lee University and a Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at the University of South Carolina, Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital, where he also served as the chief resident in emergency medicine.

He is board certified in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine and holds a subspecialty board certification in undersea and hyperbaric medicine.

In addition, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a certified physician executive through the American Association for Physician Leadership.

As the first NCIOM member event Frank attended, new 2022 members were updated on recent work, including the Carolinas Pandemic Preparedness Task Force and the Task Force on the Future of Local Public Health. New members will have the opportunity to meet UNC Health Blue Ridge staff and make connections with other NCIOM members.