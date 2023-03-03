The 150-acre foster community in Nebo, known as Southmountain Estates, experienced a captivating upgrade in late 2022, thanks to a bequest by the late Crystal Young.

Operated by Southmountain Children and Family Services, Southmountain Estates implements a one-of-a-kind model, hybridizing group care and traditional foster care.

The campus consists of eight neighborhood-style homes and the ability to serve up to 40 foster children. “Professional” parents are employed by the agency, eliminate the need for shift work and provide stability and love craved by children in foster care. Further, the parents have unique built-in support from Southmountain staff, consistent training and models of care to help with emotional and behavioral support.

Crystal Young, a native of Burke County, loved life. After graduating from college, she accepted a job with Corning’s IT department and spent years flying between North Carolina, New York and New Jersey. A promotion in 2015 resulted in a permanent move to New York; however, five years later, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crystal was presented with the opportunity to telework permanently. Crystal died shortly after returning to Burke County to be closer to her parents, sisters and large extended family.

Young’s estate was divided between causes she was deeply committed to, including the children at Soutmountain Estates. Southmountain used the funds donated from Crystal’s bequest to erect an 18-foot by 18-foot octagonal gazebo situated in the center of the neighborhood, adjacent to the playground.

“Crystal Young was taken from this world too soon,” said W. Chris Jernigan, Southmountain Children and Family Services executive director. “I have learned about her faith and commitment to children through her sister Sherry Lail, and I regret never having the opportunity to meet such an extraordinary person. Ms. Young’s memory will live on in the laughter and memories made under this shelter. Whether it’s popsicle parties, hopscotch, or respite from the hot summer sun, children will benefit from this gift for years to come.”

Rocking chairs flank the structure's interior, a large ceiling fan provides comfort from the heat and a memorial plaque honors Crystal’s life and love of children.

A ribbon cutting on Nov. 19, dedicated the gazebo to Young’s life and legacy. Loved by many, it was no surprise to Crystal’s family when friends from across the country attended her memorial service.

“We wanted to memorialize this testament to her character and her love of humanity with a gift to Southmountain," said Shery Lail. “Our family is proud and comforted to have a lasting legacy of our sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend at Southmountain Estates that will provide a place for children to play and relax in nature.”

