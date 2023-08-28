CONNELLY SPRINGS — A child was airlifted Saturday after a fall at a popular Burke County waterfall.

Rescuers were called out to High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park for a fall around 5 p.m., said Matthew Chapman, fire inspector for Burke County Emergency Management.

They discovered a child had fallen about 10-12 feet at High Shoals Falls, Chapman said. The child had serious but not life-threatening injuries, Chapman said.

High Shoals Falls is an 80-foot waterfall within South Mountains State Park, according to information from the North Carolina State Parks website.

The child was airlifted to a trauma center by Mountain Area Medical Airlift, he said. Responders included Burke County EMS, South Mountains State Park Rangers, South Mountains Fire Rescue, Enola Fire & Rescue and Burke County Emergency Management.