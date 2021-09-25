Children’s book highlights Burke County recreation spots

HICKORY — Burke County resident Tonja Smith and Raleigh resident Emily Smith have collaborated on an engaging children’s book focusing on the adventures of three playful dogs in the Appalachian Mountains.
The book, “The Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo in Linville Gorge,” is designed for all ages with realistic illustrations by Tonja and shared writing credits with daughter Emily.
“This was our first attempt at publishing, so we had no idea of the time and work involved in creating a children’s illustrated book,” Tonja said. “It was worth it, however. Collaborating with my daughter was the icing on the cake.”
Burke County, Linville Gorge and the Appalachian Mountains are the playground for the three adventuresome pups.
“We have always taken our dogs to the parks, trails and lakes in the nearby mountains,” Tonja said. “And as a painter, over the years I built up quite a collection of paintings that incorporated the local mountains, as well as our dogs.”
Emily Smith was eager to work on the project with her mother.
“I grew up going to the mountains with my family,” Emily said. “I thought it was only fitting to work on this project to share how not only how people enjoy the beauty of the western Carolina landscape, but our little fur buddies appreciate it, too. Hopefully this book will inspire local residents to get outside, enjoy nature — and bring your dog with you!”
Ed Phillips, director of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, said he feels the book is a loving embrace of Burke County.
“The artworks found in this book are all real locations, many of which are in Burke County,” Phillips said. “We are fortunate that the Smiths created such a fanciful journey, which takes the young reader through the landscape we are blessed enough to live in.”
The official book launch took place Saturday at Adventure Bound Books in Morganton.
“The Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo in Linville Gorge” is available at https://tinyurl.com/BaileyBleeckerBanjo.