Children’s book highlights Burke County recreation spots

HICKORY — Burke County resident Tonja Smith and Raleigh resident Emily Smith have collaborated on an engaging children’s book focusing on the adventures of three playful dogs in the Appalachian Mountains.

The book, “The Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo in Linville Gorge,” is designed for all ages with realistic illustrations by Tonja and shared writing credits with daughter Emily.

“This was our first attempt at publishing, so we had no idea of the time and work involved in creating a children’s illustrated book,” Tonja said. “It was worth it, however. Collaborating with my daughter was the icing on the cake.”

Burke County, Linville Gorge and the Appalachian Mountains are the playground for the three adventuresome pups.

“We have always taken our dogs to the parks, trails and lakes in the nearby mountains,” Tonja said. “And as a painter, over the years I built up quite a collection of paintings that incorporated the local mountains, as well as our dogs.”

Emily Smith was eager to work on the project with her mother.