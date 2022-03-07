Chili fundraiser plans set, sponsors announced

The Morganton Downtown Development Association is getting ready to serve tasty bowls of chili to help raise funds for community events and programs in the downtown area.
The association will hold its “ACC Chili but Driving Thru and Warming Up Chili Fundraiser” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street Office. The Morganton Community House will offer chili meals that include a choice of meat or vegetarian chili served with a salad, cornbread, cookies and a beverage for $7 per meal. The cookies will be made by Lila Buchanan of Dessert First and Emma Watson. Only cash or checks will be accepted.
Those who would like to order and pick up chili that day should enter the Martha’s Park parking lot by way of College Street and proceed to King Street next to Calvary Lutheran Church, where volunteers will take orders. After participants place their orders, they will turn right onto King Street and drive up in front of the Community House to pick up their orders. The route will be marked with signs, according to a post on the “Downtown Morganton” Facebook page.
The event will include basketball-themed outdoor decorations and games, a special appearance by Bigfoot Climbing Gym and a chance to win Downtown Bucks and a free pass to Bigfoot Climbing.
“This won’t be your run-of-the-mill drive-thru line,” Goodfellow said. “This ACC Tournament Chili event will be a ‘slam dunk’ (with) sounds of the basketball game, prizes and game day-themed outside décor that will transport your car to the court. However the ‘half-court shot, buzzer beater’ will be the moment you experience the delicious warm flavors of The Community House meat or vegetarian chili. Don’t ‘foul’ and miss out on the fun!”
TVs set up onsite will have basketball games on.
“And we plan to play ‘Wastebasket Ball’ or ‘Trash Ball’ if you talk trash while playing,” Goodfellow said. “Wastebasket Ball is when from your car you try to aim a small rubber basketball into a wastebasket, held by an enthusiastic volunteer cheerleader. If you make the basket, you win a prize, TBD.”
Once again, the organization will take pre-orders from local businesses and deliver chili to them.
“We would absolutely love and appreciate if people would like to contact us the week of the event to place their orders,” Goodfellow said.
Those who would like to pre-order chili meals should contact the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5252. The office staff will give those placing orders a grand total for their order, confirm the delivery address, give the name of the person delivering the food and an approximate time of when the food will arrive. Payment will be due the day of the event.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support downtown Morganton businesses and events, such as the TGIF Summer Concert Series, Halloween Spooktacular, Christmas parade, business seminars and marketing assistance.
The presenting sponsor for the chili fundraiser is Morganton Savings Bank. Other sponsors include:
- SERVPRO
- Sherwin Williams
- Wendy’s
- Food Matters Market
- Haugen-Carver Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors
- Nationwide – Bowers/Messenheimer Agency Downtown Morganton
- Kelly Messenheimer and Keith Bowers
- Amy Brooks DDA, MD, PhD, PLLC
- Pepsi
- Mark Causby
- Coldwell Banker, Newton Real Estate Inc.
- Queen City Audio & Visual
Goodfellow encouraged people to drive up for a chili meal for a good cause.
“It’s very important to support downtown events,” she said. “Your attendance and contributions make a real difference, and the money raised through this event is put back into our downtown and other future amazing events.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.