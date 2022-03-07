Chili fundraiser plans set, sponsors announced

“This won’t be your run-of-the-mill drive-thru line,” Goodfellow said. “This ACC Tournament Chili event will be a ‘slam dunk’ (with) sounds of the basketball game, prizes and game day-themed outside décor that will transport your car to the court. However the ‘half-court shot, buzzer beater’ will be the moment you experience the delicious warm flavors of The Community House meat or vegetarian chili. Don’t ‘foul’ and miss out on the fun!”

TVs set up onsite will have basketball games on.

“And we plan to play ‘Wastebasket Ball’ or ‘Trash Ball’ if you talk trash while playing,” Goodfellow said. “Wastebasket Ball is when from your car you try to aim a small rubber basketball into a wastebasket, held by an enthusiastic volunteer cheerleader. If you make the basket, you win a prize, TBD.”

Once again, the organization will take pre-orders from local businesses and deliver chili to them.

“We would absolutely love and appreciate if people would like to contact us the week of the event to place their orders,” Goodfellow said.