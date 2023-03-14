HICKORY — Do you think your chili is among the best in town? Why not put your chili recipe to the test? Or perhaps you enjoy eating a variety of chili recipes?

After a two-year hiatus, The Long View Lions Club will hold its 11th annual Chili Cook-Off from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Long View Recreation Center at 3107 2nd Ave. NW in Hickory, sponsored by Long View Drug. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support the local community.

To complete with your best chili recipe, download an entry form and entry requirements at longviewlions.org/chili.html, or contact chili@longviewlions.org with your name, phone number and email address. The deadline to register for the competition is Saturday. The first-place winner of the cook-off will receive $100, the second-place winner will receive $75, and the third-place winner will receive $50.

The chili cook-off will be open to the public so people can stop by to sample the different chili recipes. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 years old and older, and $5 for children ages 4-11. Children ages 3 and younger may attend for free. Cost of admission includes all-you-can-eat chili, hot dogs, cornbread, desserts and beverages, as well as live entertainment and the opportunity to enter drawings for prizes.

The Long View Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, the world’s largest coeducational service club. Members of the Long View Lions Club perform numerous hours of community service annually. Previous projects have included volunteering at Corner Table Backpack Program; supporting/volunteering at Camp Dogwood For The Blind at Sherrills Ford; collecting, sorting and recycling eyeglasses, hearing aids and cell phones; supporting the McCune Community, an assisted living center located in Black Mountain, owned and operated by District 31-L Lions; participating in NC Adopt-A-Highway in Long View; sponsoring Unifour Lions Children Sight Program; and collecting and donating non-perishable items for area food pantries.

The club meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Long View Recreation Center and welcomes new members. Membership provides opportunities to develop leadership and teamwork skills, grow personally and professionally, network and make new friends. For more information, visit longviewlions.org.