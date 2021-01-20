Choir seeks male singers

The choir’s season runs from mid-August through the spring. Regular rehearsals are held from 7-9 p.m. Mondays at the Arts Center at 243 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 2-N, in Hickory. During the pandemic, rehearsals and concerts are virtual.

Since the spring of 1978, the society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of choral music and has provided the region with a series of exciting, well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of about 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well-known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas concerts. It has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. In April 2019, the society completed a concert tour of Austria and the Czech Republic, performing in Salzburg, Vienna and Prague.