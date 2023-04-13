A local choral group will present a concert to the community for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foothills Festival Singers will perform a program of sacred and secular music at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Morganton.

The chorus formed out of the Combined Choirs group that performs a concert of Christmas carols and songs each year in Morganton, according to a previous News Herald article. There was enough interest among members to rehearse and present a spring program as well. The group was able to perform a few concerts before COVID-19.

Jim Gossler, retired former director of the Freedom High School choir, and Robert Summerell, current director of the FHS choir, will co-direct the concert. This is Summerell’s first time directing Foothills Festival Singers.

“This group of singers is different from the Combined Choirs of Morganton, which sang just four months ago, even though many of those same singers are singing now,” Summerell said. “Week after week, these people have shown up in demonstration of their love for singing and their hope to preserve and continue the rich choral tradition Morganton and Burke County have enjoyed for several decades.

“We were delighted to welcome several new singers this season, including numerous current Freedom High School Choral Arts students and their parents, which certainly warms my heart as choral director there. My hope is that we will inspire and continue to encourage the participation of new generational singers that will want to carry this tradition into the future.”

Summerell will conduct the Freedom High School Chamber Singers, who will perform two selections by themselves and join the Foothills Festival Singers for the grand finale.

The directors have chosen choral pieces representing a wide variety of styles, including a secular piece with poetic text by the Irish poet William Butler Yeats. Gossler said the music will evoke “post-pandemic themes of hope, loss and comfort.”

“There will be moments of tenderness that hopefully inspire inward reflection or even stir up memories, in addition to moments of boisterous, joy-filled sounds complete with piano, brass, organ and percussion,” Summerell said. “Whenever I program a concert set, I always try to incorporate some sort of theme I think will be meaningful for members of the audience. My portion of the program centers around the idea of comfort, which I think is quite relevant in today’s time, especially when considering that the choral singing community was hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He described the programming process.

“Jim made me aware of previous traditions to consider when choosing repertoire for this specific ensemble, but it is always a challenge to choose music when you aren’t quite sure of what to expect,” he said. “For example, we didn’t know how many singers we could reasonably expect to show up for the first rehearsal, what the choir’s overall level of capability would be, etc. And yet, despite these factors, all music had to be selected weeks in advance to allow for timely distribution and organization in preparation for the first rehearsal. I tried to choose music I thought the singers would respond well to, while also engaging the listening audience.”

Robert Smith, music director at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton and St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Hickory, will accompany the choirs on piano and organ. Miranda Summerell will play piano as well.

“Unifour Brass will accompany several selections,” Summerell said. “Alan Jimenez-Luna and Abby Misenheimer, students of the Freedom High School Band, will join us on percussion. Kinsey Elder from Lenoir-Rhyne University will play flute on two of Jim Gossler’s selections.”

Summerell has enjoyed working with the singers and instrumentalists.

“From the time I was asked to co-direct, it has been such an honor for me to be a part of this experience,” he said. “The singers have been extremely responsive, Jim Gossler and Robert Smith have been delightful to work with, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the history of this long-standing choral community.”

He explained just how special that history is.

“People local to Burke County may not realize it, but we are extremely blessed to have one of the longest lasting and most notorious choral traditions in the state of North Carolina,” Summerell said. “There are very few choral conductors and teachers in our state who remain unaware of the profound impacts Jim Gossler and Jim Williams have had on choral music here. What’s neat about that is the tradition existed even before those guys, in folks like M. Thomas Cousins, a longtime music educator and local church musician back in the 1950s. The opportunity to preserve this tradition is truly unique, as we literally have choral music legends living among us that continue to teach and extend their already far-reaching impacts into our community and beyond.”

The concert is free to attend, although donations will be accepted to help with expenses.

Summerell encouraged people to come out and enjoy an uplifting evening of song.

“The singers have all come together and worked hard to pull this off for the community, and their dedication to preserving the choral music tradition is quite admirable,” he said. “I think it takes all of us — conductors, singers and audience members alike — to work together as we strive to extend this really bright spot of our history far into our future.”