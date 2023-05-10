Get ready to jam Friday night when TGIF concerts return again to the old courthouse square in Morganton.

Chris Taylor & The Rumor will take the stage, performing a variety of hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and now.

Taylor told The News Herald he was excited to bring the band to downtown Morganton for the season’s second TGIF concert.

“This will really be my first time at the downtown amphitheater and kind of my first time getting to show the new thing that I’m doing, which is Chris Taylor & The Rumor,” Taylor said.

He said their authenticity is what sets them apart from other variety bands.

“We’re gonna go from Guns and Roses or Van Halen or some of the classic rock stuff, and then we’re gonna turn on a dime, and we’re gonna take you to Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye and all that sort of classic rock stuff — and we’re going to do it authentically,” Taylor said. “It’s not just gonna be like a cover band that’s just playing the song. It’s gonna sound correct, make people dance, have a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”

A Lincolnton native, Taylor said Morganton has always welcomed him with open arms.

“I’ve always had such a welcoming, homecoming sort of crowd and following in Morganton,” Taylor said. “It’s great to be able to have a good stage and a good platform to come say hello for sure.”

The music will kick off at 7 p.m., with food vendors Handy’s Kettle Corn, Arepitas On The Go!, BBQ Anywhere, Sunset Slush and Moondog Pizza all opening at 6 p.m.

Bring a chair and a picnic table for the show, and maybe even a rain poncho: TGIF concerts are rain or shine events.

“Be ready to dance,” Taylor said. “Have some laughs, have some fun, throw the hands up in the air and rock and roll.”