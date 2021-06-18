Christian anthology includes local contributor

“It was inspired by a conversation I was having on one of the app’s message boards,” Koon said. “Someone was posting questions about, ‘Do you think I will go to heaven if...’ I answered that I thought some Christians were a little too obsessed with going to heaven, when many of the biblical writers actually seemed to imagine heaven coming to earth. I quoted Revelation 21:3: ‘Now the dwelling place of God is with me, and he shall be their God, and they shall be his people,’ and noted that the New Jerusalem in that passage comes down out of heaven to earth. The next day, I began researching different ideas and conceptions of the afterlife from the Old Testament, the New Testament and church history and tradition. I found that rather than one specific description of the end times and the afterlife, scripture and tradition give us a diverse collection of images, metaphors and ideas.