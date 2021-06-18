Christian anthology includes local contributor

A local former pastor is deconstructing ideas of heaven for people who want to explore issues of faith more deeply.
The Rev. Jason Koon is co-author of a new devotional anthology called “The Deconstructionist’s Playbook.” The book explores or “deconstructs” a variety of different biblically based topics to provide fresh perspectives.
A native of central New York, Koon earned a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from Mars Hill College in 2000 and moved to Morganton the following year to serve as the youth and children’s minister at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He held various positions as worship leader, associate pastor and pastor through 2019.
“While serving as a pastor, I had an opportunity to write for a now-defunct journal called ‘Theological Resonance,’ and I absolutely loved it,” Koon said. “Studying, writing and teaching have always been my strong points in ministry.”
He left his ministry position and began exploring freelance writing opportunities.
“I’m thankful for the years that I had ministering in churches,” Koon said. “I’m thankful for all the incredible people I’ve met and everything I was able to be a part of. I’m humbled at how I was able to impact lives and how people impacted me over the years. I’m also thankful that season of my life is over. As a freelance writer, I feel like I’m able to better use the gifts God has given me without tripping over some of the obvious weaknesses that were a liability in pastoral ministry. I am excited about the opportunities God is giving me to encourage people and advocate for the least of these in ways that I couldn’t as the leader of a local church.”
Since leaving ministry, he has been published in several different faith-based periodicals, including “Sojourners,” “Christians for Social Action,” “Baptist News Global,” “Resonance” and “The Christian Courier.” He is set to have his work appear in “Pathways to God” and “The Upper Room.” He also became a columnist and Faith and Values correspondent for The News Herald.
He got involved in “The Deconstructionist’s Playbook” through writing devotionals for an online platform called, “Our Bible App.” He connected with the group to share his perspective on a specific topic.
“I had been working through an idea about non-neurotypical people of faith (ie. ADHD, autism, etc.), and some of the specific challenges we face, and some ideas for how we can overcome them,” Koon said. “I have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), and my inattention has caused me to struggle with prayer to the point that I would often avoid it altogether. I mean, what kind of pastor struggles with prayer? In recent years, I found some resources that have helped me focus better in prayer, and I wanted to share those, as well as share the encouragement that these struggles don’t necessarily mean there is something wrong with them spiritually. I’m learning to be at peace with who God has made me to be, and I wanted to help other people find that peace as well.”
He appreciated the app’s efforts to reach out to those who may be overlooked by the traditional faith community.
“Our Bible App is doing a wonderful job encouraging people of faith from all different kinds of backgrounds, as well as those who have been made to feel like they don’t belong in a traditional church setting,” Koon said. “It seemed like the perfect platform for this kind of article.
“The thing I love about OBA is that for the first time in my Christian life, I am working with a group of people who are truly diverse. Diversity is not just a goal or a dream. I am getting to write with authors from many different races, cultures, and backgrounds, as well as LGBTQIA people of faith who are not necessarily welcome to contribute to some other Christian publications.”
Crystal Cheatham, the app’s founder, and Theresa Ta, editor-in-chief, have compiled the book from devotionals written by more than 60 authors on the platform.
“There are Black, Hispanic, Asian, indigenous, LGBTQIA and disabled authors,” Koon said. “It is a truly diverse collection.”
He explained the “deconstruction” theme featured in the book.
“This doesn’t really have much to do with mid-20th century deconstructionist philosophy,” Koon said. “Right now, the term is kind of a buzzword in some Christian circles. For us, the basic idea is that something happens, shocking you out of your worldview, and you realize things aren’t as simple as you once thought they were.
“The problem with deconstruction is that most Christians don’t have the tools they need to survive the process. For example, let’s say someone goes off to college and learns that the earth is billions of years old. Rather than helping them think through these issues as a person of faith, the religion they grew up with shuts down. In this worldview, the Bible says the world is 6,000 years old, so if you’re going to be a Christian, you have to believe that. So now they have to choose between their faith and what reality is overwhelmingly pointing them toward. And it’s not just the age of the earth. This is happening with politics, LGBTQIA people, social justice issues, environmental issues, Black Lives Matter and more.”
He described the consequences of Christians not examining these topics more deeply.
“People are leaving the faith over issues like these in droves,” Koon said. “I had the benefit of an education in religious studies to help me navigate this process, but even so, it was still lonely and painful. This is not necessarily something I would encourage someone to pursue, but it is a place many people of faith, especially younger people, are finding themselves in right now.”
His contribution to the anthology, called “Deconstructing Heaven,” includes the first two parts of a seven-part study he wrote for the app that challenges traditional views on heaven, the end times and the rapture.
“It was inspired by a conversation I was having on one of the app’s message boards,” Koon said. “Someone was posting questions about, ‘Do you think I will go to heaven if...’ I answered that I thought some Christians were a little too obsessed with going to heaven, when many of the biblical writers actually seemed to imagine heaven coming to earth. I quoted Revelation 21:3: ‘Now the dwelling place of God is with me, and he shall be their God, and they shall be his people,’ and noted that the New Jerusalem in that passage comes down out of heaven to earth. The next day, I began researching different ideas and conceptions of the afterlife from the Old Testament, the New Testament and church history and tradition. I found that rather than one specific description of the end times and the afterlife, scripture and tradition give us a diverse collection of images, metaphors and ideas.
“Many of us have ideas about heaven and the end times that lead us to minimize the importance of what happens in the here and now. For the biblical writers, as well as many writers and thinkers throughout church history, what happens in the afterlife is intricately connected to our lives in this present age.”
People can order “The Deconstructionist’s Playbook” on Ourbibleapp.com, or from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Koon hopes the book will serve as a lifeline to those feeling alienated from the Christian community or struggling with their faith.
“My hope is that ‘The Deconstructionist’s Playbook’ will encourage people who are wrestling with these difficult questions,” he said. “My hope is that it will let them know that Christianity is wider and more diverse than they may have been led to believe. Ultimately, my hope is that they are able to recognize that there is nothing wrong with them and there is room for them at the table.”
Koon has a mission for his writing moving forward.
“My goal is to continue to write the kinds of things I’m writing, which focus on the intersection of Christian faith, culture and social action,” Koon said. “One thing that has surprised me over the last two years is the number of what I call ‘Evangelical Exiles.’ These are people who love God, take their faith seriously and want to be faithful members of their faith communities, but for whatever reason — political views, sexuality, even masking and vaccines — they feel like outsiders in their own families and churches. I want these people to know that they are not alone.”
To learn more about Jason Koon, visit jason-koon.com.
