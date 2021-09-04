Christian fellowship group seeks new members

HICKORY — Local Christians have a new opportunity to grow in the faith with fellow believers.

Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Christian young-adult group based in western North Carolina, invites people to attend a picnic at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the gazebo near the entrance to Glenn Hilton Park in Hickory.

The group was started in 2019 by local young adults to bring fellow young people together over Christianity, and is sponsored by St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Corinth Reformed Church and Episcopal Church of the Ascension. Membership has expanded to include residents of all ages who would like to experience faith-based friendship.

“I’m excited that Foothills Faith and Friendship has grown,” Aaron Kohrs, who helped to organize the group, said. “We started the group for young adults, but people of all ages have attended to find faith-based fellowship. We have a core following that has become close, and we want everyone in the area to have the opportunity to make new friends over faith.”

The group will provide free food and beverages at the picnic. The event will include shared prayer, Scripture study and then a group park walk.

Foothills Faith and Friendship is meeting outside as precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, and masks are welcome.

For information, call Kohrs at 828-578-2732 or visit the @HickoryChristianYA page on Facebook. In the case of inclement weather the day of the picnic, people should check the group’s Facebook page for alternate plans.