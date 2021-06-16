Christmas, candy and fudge store arrives in Morganton

“There were little kids in Christmas pajamas at Buck’s Pizza and we walked by and were just wowed,” Ishu said. “I don’t know if they were having a pajama party, but it was so cute.”

“We got back on the plane and I said to her, ‘I felt like we were in a Hallmark movie,’” Merrill said. “I said let’s go home and pack.”

Once the couple knew Morganton was their new home, they wanted to settle down and plant their roots. The desire to open a business was always there, but they wanted to wait until it was the right time to open one.

“We knew we wanted to start a business at some point, we weren’t going to do it right away,” Ishu said. “This ended up being a good move for us because COVID happened. So we had a year and a half where, I am an artist, so we did my art and he framed everything for me and we sold it on Etsy. Craig is also a great craftsman and he sold cutting boards and things like that, so we had good success with our Etsy shop. It was called Merrill Mischief, so we just kept the name.”