Christmas, candy and fudge store arrives in Morganton

Bells will be ringing when the new family-owned business Merrill Mischief opens Saturday for the Morganton community to enjoy.
Merrill Mischief, located t at 105 E. Union St., is a Christmas, candy and fudge store, owned by Craig Merrill and Sarah Ishu. Many items are going to be sold at the store including candy, chocolate, fudge, ornaments and much more.
Merrill and Ishu are Vermont natives, but they moved to Morganton almost two years ago. They love the Morganton area and are excited to open their business here.
“Well we moved from Vermont actually, about a year and a half ago,” said Ishu. “We were looking at a bunch of places in the south in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. My brother actually found this town and said you need to check this town out, it’s beautiful. We wanted to move close to a lake and here Lake James is really close by, so we came down and visited. We were looking at places here, in Hendersonville and Asheville. Morganton was the first town that we looked at and we met some really cool people and we said that’s it, we’re here.”
It didn’t take much for the couple to choose Morganton as their new home. The small-town charm won them over during their visit.
“When we first came here, it was just before Christmas,” Merrill said. “The trolleys were going around town and there was music was playing.”
“There were little kids in Christmas pajamas at Buck’s Pizza and we walked by and were just wowed,” Ishu said. “I don’t know if they were having a pajama party, but it was so cute.”
“We got back on the plane and I said to her, ‘I felt like we were in a Hallmark movie,’” Merrill said. “I said let’s go home and pack.”
Once the couple knew Morganton was their new home, they wanted to settle down and plant their roots. The desire to open a business was always there, but they wanted to wait until it was the right time to open one.
“We knew we wanted to start a business at some point, we weren’t going to do it right away,” Ishu said. “This ended up being a good move for us because COVID happened. So we had a year and a half where, I am an artist, so we did my art and he framed everything for me and we sold it on Etsy. Craig is also a great craftsman and he sold cutting boards and things like that, so we had good success with our Etsy shop. It was called Merrill Mischief, so we just kept the name.”
After a year and a half of settling in Morganton, the couple decided to pursue their passion and open their own store location. Merrill and Ishu have always had a passion for the “sweeter” things in life. They want their shop to be something memorable for members of the community to enjoy for years to come.
“We were just looking around the town and there are so many great businesses and great establishments, but there didn’t seem to be a large amount for just kids,” said Ishu. “Not that our store is just for kids, it’s certainly for adults too … so we started thinking in that vein. I’ve always wanted to open a Christmas shop and he loves fudge.
“We want to have that store like when you were little, you look back and think, ‘Oh what was the name of that store?’, whether it was a book store, toy store or a candy store. I want to be that store where people are out and they say, ‘Remember that store in Morganton with that really big toy soldier, what was it called?’ That’s just what we wanted to try and create.”
With walls lined with candy, displays of Christmas ornaments, even a shelf of fancy chocolate for those who forgot an important occasion, Merrill Mischief has items for all ages to enjoy at prices they will love.
“I want for parents to be able to come into the store and get out with spending less than $20 and each child will have a piece of candy,” said Ishu. “We wanted to have it so that if a child comes in with $1, they will be able to buy something.”
As a family-run business, Merrill Mischief put a lot of personal ties into the creation of the store. Grandma Kate’s fudge, which is made in-house, even has family ties to the Merrill Mischief family.
“Grandma Kate was a wonderful lady, all the kids knew her, she was their great-grandma,” Ishu said. “We would try and go visit her at least once a week after school … she was mowing her own lawn at 93 … she always had a treat for the kids. They would wait patiently and we would talk about what was going on during the week and then should would say, ‘Okay, you can go get your treat,’ and they would go in and get their treat.
“Sometimes it was no-bake cookies, sometimes it was fudge, she made all kinds of things that they loved … We just thought with making our own fudge that we wanted to name it after her.”
Merrill and Ishu are also excited to be a part of the family businesses that make up Morganton. They look forward to creating collaborations with other local businesses.
Ishu is excited about the current collaboration the store has with Adventure Bound Books in Morganton. The promotion is when a child reads five books from Adventure Bound Books, they will receive a $5 gift certificate from Merrill Mischief.
For more information on Merrill Mischief, visit their merrillmischief.com or their Facebook page at Merrill Mischief.
