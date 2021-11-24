‘Christmas Charm’ event at Double C starting Friday

It’s time for another seasonally themed shopping event from Foothills Market Days.

The locally produced event returns in the holiday spirit this weekend with “Christmas Charm,” set for a three-day run this Friday through Sunday at Double C Acres in the Chesterfield area.

Foothills Market Days earlier this year held a “Country Summer” event at Double C.

The “Christmas Charm” event will boast more than 40 vendors from multiple states selling unique gifts, boutique clothing, handcrafted treasures, furniture, jewelry, candles, tasty treats, home décor, personalized items, men’s gifts, pottery and more. And there also will be live music, horse and carriage rides, food trucks and appearances by both Santa Claus and The Grinch.

And fitting in with the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday themes, vendors will be running specials and deals for their merchandise.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s opening day runs from 3-8 p.m. with tickets required, then Saturday and Sunday will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus and The Grinch will pay the market a visit from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Photos with both will be free.