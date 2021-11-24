‘Christmas Charm’ event at Double C starting Friday

It’s time for another seasonally themed shopping event from Foothills Market Days.
The locally produced event returns in the holiday spirit this weekend with “Christmas Charm,” set for a three-day run this Friday through Sunday at Double C Acres in the Chesterfield area.
Foothills Market Days earlier this year held a “Country Summer” event at Double C.
The “Christmas Charm” event will boast more than 40 vendors from multiple states selling unique gifts, boutique clothing, handcrafted treasures, furniture, jewelry, candles, tasty treats, home décor, personalized items, men’s gifts, pottery and more. And there also will be live music, horse and carriage rides, food trucks and appearances by both Santa Claus and The Grinch.
And fitting in with the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday themes, vendors will be running specials and deals for their merchandise.
Friday’s opening day runs from 3-8 p.m. with tickets required, then Saturday and Sunday will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus and The Grinch will pay the market a visit from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Photos with both will be free.
Lenoir’s Twisted Vine Winery and Liquid Roots Brewery will provide a sip and shop experience by serving up wine and beer for participants while they do their Christmas shopping. And eats will be available from several participating food trucks and sweets from Duck Donuts.
“We are so excited to be in Morganton and hope the whole community can come, bring the family and enjoy everything our ‘Christmas Charm’ market has to offer,” said Foothills Market Days owner and promoter Carlee Price. “It is truly a family fun event.”
Those who pre-purchase tickets will get them at a discounted price, along with additional perks. The first 25 ticketholders in line on Friday and Saturday will receive a Foothills Market Days swag bag filled with free gifts and coupons from the market’s vendors. Tickets also will allow participants to skip the line and get re-entry all weekend. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3nJvMn2.
Tickets at the gate will cost $10 on Friday and $5 on both Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Double C Acres is located at 4800 Pax Hill Road in Morganton. For more information about Foothills Market Days events, visit foothillsmarketdays.com.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.