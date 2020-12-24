Christmas could be coldest in 30 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The weather service also advises people to protect their property, pets and livestock. The weather service says those who have pets or farm animals should make sure they have plenty of food and water and are not overly exposed to extreme cold.

People also should take precautions to ensure their water pipes do not freeze. Those with gardens or farms should know the temperature thresholds of their plants and crops.

Another way the weather service suggests to stay safe in the cold is fill up vehicles’ gas tanks. The weather service says people should make sure their vehicle has at least a half-full tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that they can stay warm if they become stranded.

The weather service also suggests people dress for the cold, even if they don’t think they’ll be outside very much. For chilly temperatures, this includes one or two upper layers of clothing and an outer layer to keep out wind and rain, a long layer of pants, and warm, waterproof shoes.

In extreme cold, clothes should include a warm hat, three or more upper layers including one insulated layer plus an outer layer to keep out wind, a face mask, gloves, two or more layers of pants and waterproof boots.