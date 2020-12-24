Christmas could be coldest in 30 years

If Friday’s forecast rings true like jingle bells, western North Carolina could see its coldest Christmas in 30 years.
For Burke County, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of just 33 degrees on Christmas Day and an overnight low of 16 degrees.
According to records curated by Weather Underground, an offshoot of The Weather Channel, that would be the coldest high Dec. 25 for this part of the state since 1989 and the coldest overnight low since 1990.
In ’89, the high was 29 and the low was 13. The next year, the high was 40 with a low of 15.
Last year’s Christmas was a fairly warm one, topping out in the low 60s with a low around 30. The 2018 temperatures were between 27 and 48; 2017 was closer to what Burke County can expect on Friday, with temperatures ranging between 24 and 36.
Before that came two of the warmest Christmases on record with temperatures ranging from 47-65 in 2016 and 59-66 in 2015.
Along with the cold in Friday’s forecast, the National Weather Service calls from a west wind of 7-10 mph with gusts to 18 mph. On Friday night, the wind will be from the west-northwest from 5-7 mph.
The weather service offers tips for dealing with cold weather, including people adjusting their schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, which typically is the early morning.
The weather service also advises people to protect their property, pets and livestock. The weather service says those who have pets or farm animals should make sure they have plenty of food and water and are not overly exposed to extreme cold.
People also should take precautions to ensure their water pipes do not freeze. Those with gardens or farms should know the temperature thresholds of their plants and crops.
Another way the weather service suggests to stay safe in the cold is fill up vehicles’ gas tanks. The weather service says people should make sure their vehicle has at least a half-full tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that they can stay warm if they become stranded.
The weather service also suggests people dress for the cold, even if they don’t think they’ll be outside very much. For chilly temperatures, this includes one or two upper layers of clothing and an outer layer to keep out wind and rain, a long layer of pants, and warm, waterproof shoes.
In extreme cold, clothes should include a warm hat, three or more upper layers including one insulated layer plus an outer layer to keep out wind, a face mask, gloves, two or more layers of pants and waterproof boots.
The weather service’s suggested winter car kit includes jumper cables, flash light, a first-aid kit, gear for babies or those with special needs, food, water, a basic toolkit, pet supplies, a radio, cat litter or sand, a shovel, an ice scraper, extra clothes, warmers, blankets or sleeping bags, and a charged cellphone.
“Extremely cold air comes every winter in at least part of the country and affects millions of people across the United States,” the weather service’s cold weather safety webpage says. “The arctic air, together with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values. People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.”
For a forecast and information from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.