Christmas events modified due to COVID-19

The J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center had to cancel its popular Christmas parade this year, but the Riddle Center is still allowing people to visit its campus to view its annual holiday lights display. The display will open Dec. 3, and visitors are welcome to drive through nightly during the holiday season.

The city has turned its parade into a drive-thru event, according to a press release from the Morganton Downtown Development Association. The parade, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, will run along Bouchelle Street starting at Patterson Street and end on Concord Street. Parade floats will be parked along the route on both sides of the road for people to admire from their cars as they drive by. Festive musical accompaniment and parade exclusives will be available by tuning in to 96.5 FM WSVM. The parade will be open to vehicles only and also will be streamed on Compas X-Stream.

The Morganton Farmers’ Market has ended for the year, but the city has arranged for two special Holiday Markets that will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 12 at 111 N. Green St.

Also on Dec. 12, the city will welcome Santa Claus, who will give a special reading on the “Downtown Morganton” Facebook page. Check the page closer to the event for more details.