Christmas events modified due to COVID-19

The city of Morganton and towns of Valdese and Hildebran are not letting the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on the Christmas spirit normally celebrated through festive gatherings held in December.
Morganton and Valdese officials have taken extra thought and planning into creating safe, socially-distanced events that will allow people to experience the wonder and joy of the holiday season.
• City of Morganton:
The city of Morganton usually kicks off the holidays with its annual Memorial Tree lighting ceremony and winter carnival. The city invites people each year to purchase lights in honor or in memory of loved ones, and their names are read at the ceremony before the Memorial Tree is lighted.
The ceremony is going virtual this year. People can tune into the “Downtown Morganton” Facebook page or Channel 2 on Compas X-Stream and watch at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The carnival has been cancelled, but holiday carriage rides around the downtown area will still be available every Friday and Saturday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 21, to Saturday, Dec. 26, except for Dec. 25, according to downtownmorganton.com. People interested should visit the Carolina Carriage Company’s station at 111 N. Green St. in Morganton starting at 5 p.m. the evening they would like to take a ride. Rides are $5 each for adults and $3 each for children ages 12 and younger. Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center had to cancel its popular Christmas parade this year, but the Riddle Center is still allowing people to visit its campus to view its annual holiday lights display. The display will open Dec. 3, and visitors are welcome to drive through nightly during the holiday season.
The city has turned its parade into a drive-thru event, according to a press release from the Morganton Downtown Development Association. The parade, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, will run along Bouchelle Street starting at Patterson Street and end on Concord Street. Parade floats will be parked along the route on both sides of the road for people to admire from their cars as they drive by. Festive musical accompaniment and parade exclusives will be available by tuning in to 96.5 FM WSVM. The parade will be open to vehicles only and also will be streamed on Compas X-Stream.
The Morganton Farmers’ Market has ended for the year, but the city has arranged for two special Holiday Markets that will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 12 at 111 N. Green St.
Also on Dec. 12, the city will welcome Santa Claus, who will give a special reading on the “Downtown Morganton” Facebook page. Check the page closer to the event for more details.
Festivities will wrap up with a Christmas concert presented by Centerpiece Jazz from 7:30-10 p.m. on Dec. 18, 20 and 23 at the Morganton Community House. Tickets are $25 each and includes refreshments. Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To purchase a ticket, contact the Main Street office at 828-438-5252.
“We know everything has been different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but we are so happy we are able to still offer our community some safe alternatives to our normal events to help everyone feel the holiday spirit,” said Main Street Manager Abby Nelson. “We have tons going on this holiday season, so wear your mask, stay healthy and come enjoy everything we have to offer in downtown Morganton.”
• Town of Valdese
The town of Valdese normally celebrates Christmas with a parade, tree lighting ceremony with carol sing-along, a Christmas movie night and the popular “Mingle with Kris Kringle” pancake breakfasts with Santa Claus.
Instead of holding a parade this year, the city has invited Santa Claus to take a tour of downtown Valdese with his reindeer at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town, said his route will be posted on the town’s website, townofvaldese.com, starting Dec. 1.
At dusk on Dec. 5, the town will stream its Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the “Town of Valdese” Facebook page.
Another place to see Christmas lights in Valdese this season is at the Waldensian Trail of Faith, located at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Its “Trail of Lights” display will feature 100,000 LED bulbs illuminating favorite Christmas scenes. The Trail will hold a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The event is free to attend and will feature local students singing carols and former NC Sen. Jim Jacumin reading the Biblical Christmas story. COVID-19 protocols will be observed, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
People are invited to visit the display between 6-9 p.m. each evening from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 for free, although donations to the Trail are welcome to help with expenses. For more information, contact the Trail at 828-874-1893 or visit trailoffaith.com.
Valdese will hold its Christmas decoration contests for both private homes and businesses again.
“We held both competitions in 2019 to great success,” Angi said. “Our community enjoyed them greatly, so what better way to celebrate than to bring back a favorite event?”
Judging for both contests will be for exterior decorations only. The Window Decoration Contest is open to all downtown Valdese merchants. Photos of the storefronts of businesses that enter will be posted on the “Town of Valdese” Facebook page, and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite. Submissions are due by Monday, Dec. 7, voting will take place Dec. 8-11, and the winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Holiday Decoration Contest is open to all Valdese residents who want to show off their homes decked out for Christmas. Submissions are due by Dec. 7 and will be judged by Main Street Committee volunteers Dec. 8-11. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14, and awarded gift cards.
Applications for both contests are available at visitvaldese.com.
“Please know that our annual events like Mingle with Kris Kringle, the Valdese Christmas parade, Christmas in Valdese and Christmas Movie Night are not gone forever,” Angi said. “We hope to bring them back when the concerns surrounding COVID-19 are no more. Please enjoy our 2020 event schedule and know that the town of Valdese wishes you and your family a wonderful, safe holiday season.”
• Town of Hildebran
The Hildebran Downtown Development Association has put a twist on its annual Christmas parade this year and turned it into a “Drive-by Meet Santa” event from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Visitors are invited to line up in their vehicles and parade past the Hildebran town hall at 202 S. Center St. to greet Santa as they pass by. People are asked to wear masks and remain in their cars while participating.
“Santa will come to you,” a flyer advertising the event said.
After meeting Santa, visitors will be able to watch the annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the same location.
For more information, visit the “Town of Hildebran” Facebook page.
