Christmas holds memories of past, hope for future

As we prepare to tuck the year 2020 under our belts and reflect on the events that have occurred, hopefully we can do so without flinching, ducking or running away. It has been a year of tragedies, drama and division. Perhaps the holidays will lift spirits and dampen the discord that seems to be widespread.

But with the unprecedented activities of separation that leaves many without much to look forward to, we may want to remember Christmases past. I have written other articles that mostly touched on gifts that were given or received. I feel that the gifts that mean the most are the ones that we cannot hold in our hands or reach out and touch. When we think of loved ones whoare no longer in our lives, that memory of them means more than any wrapped present. Watching old home movies or looking at photos of years past often brings tears to our eyes and an ache in our hearts.