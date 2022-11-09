Christmas in November Craft and Gift Show returns to Valdese

VALDESE — Christmas is coming early to Valdese again this year with the Christmas in November Craft & Gift Show.

The popular two-day event will be held Nov. 11-12 and kick off an exciting lineup of holiday events in Valdese this Christmas season.

Held annually on the second weekend of November, the show features 60 handmade craft and artisan vendors featuring home décor, pottery, yard art, apparel, accessories, toys, jewelry, embroidery, holiday wreaths, ornaments, hand-woven baskets, candles, goat milk soaps and more. The Valdese Pilot Club also will be offering multiple gift basket raffle drawings, and Waldensian Style Wines will be in attendance with a wide selection of holiday wines. The first 100 shoppers also will receive a complimentary tote bag, and every shopper will be entered into a raffle to win one of several door prizes.

“We are amazed each year at the talent and variety of vendors at this particular show” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for the town of Valdese. “It is easy to see why this show has quickly grown into one of our most popular events.”

Angi also pointed to “the charming downtown district of Valdese” with its locally owned boutiques, shops and restaurants as an ideal shopping location, encouraging event attendees to continue their Christmas shopping there.

The Christmas in November Craft and Gift Show is presented by the Historic Valdese Foundation, Rock School Arts Foundation, and Valdese Community Affairs at the Old Rock School in Valdese. The show will kick off from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and resume from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Admission is $1 or a canned good donation, but veterans will be admitted free.

For information regarding the Christmas in November Craft Show and other Valdese holiday events, call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.