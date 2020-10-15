Christmas toy distribution accepting applications

Dennis Brockland and Bob Vess, members of the Marine Corps League, have been involved with the program for 15 years. Brockland is the lead organizer and Vess is the assistant organizer.

“It is very gratifying to be blessed with good health and energy to help in this endeavor,” Vess said. “We look forward to 2020 with expectations of helping our community again and to serve those who have need.”

The Marine Corps League Detachment began in Morganton in 2005. At their very first meeting, Marine Bill Dowdle made a motion to take on the Toys for Tots program as one of their projects to serve Burke County, and the detachment has been very active in this project since that date.

“Working with Toys for Tots and other Marine Corps League endeavors allows me to give back what was given to me,” Brockland said. “I am where I am today because of my Marine experience. We are looking forward to helping many families experience Christmas. Thanks to many, including United Way - we are confident we will succeed.”

For more information on Toys for Tots, contact Bob Vess at bctoys4tots@yahoo.com or Abigail Taylor at the Burke County United Way at abigail.taylor@bcuw.org.