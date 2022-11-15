Christmas tree arrival kicks off holiday season

LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host a festive celebration Friday as the Christmas tree that will be on display at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery this holiday season is officially delivered.

The hour-long event begins at 10:45 a.m. and is included with park admission. The tree is from Mountain Top Fraser Fir farm in Newland. Owner Larry Smith has previously supplied trees to the White House, North Carolina State Capitol and other prominent government buildings and residences.

In addition to seeing Grandfather’s mascot, Millie the Bear, escort this year’s tree through the entrance gate and up the park road to the Wilson Center, visitors can also take part in snowflake-themed crafts while enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to join us as we get into the holiday spirit on the mountain,” said Lesley Platek, vice president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “A lot of thought goes into making this season a special one here at Grandfather, and we’re excited to kick it off with these festivities.”

For more information on this year’s Christmas tree delivery at Grandfather Mountain, visit grandfather.com.