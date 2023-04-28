SATURDAY

Anniversary

Honoring God Ministries, at 2492 NC 126, Morganton, will hold its one year anniversary celebration Saturday starting at 4 p.m. The celebration will feature performances by 4 Ever Faithful, The Mighty Sounds of Power and The Atmosphere Shifters.

SUNDAY

Worship service

Chambers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, at 4089 Chambers Chapel Circle, Morganton, will hold a worship service from 11 a.m. to noon. Visitors will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Drive-in service

Willow Tree AME Church, at 2500 Willow Tree Church Ave., Morganton, will hold a drive-in worship service at 11 a.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks and remain in their cars. For information, call the Rev. Anthony Radcliff at 828-437-9070 or pastorwillowtree@gmail.com.

Guest Preacher

Honoring God Ministries, at 2492 NC 126, Morganton, will host guest preacher the Rev. Carrington R. Carter Sr., of Ft. Washington, Maryland, at 9 a.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

National Day of Prayer service

The Burke County National Day of Prayer service will take place at noon on the front lawn of First Baptist Church of Morganton at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton. Various religious, business and government leaders will offer prayers for the nation and local community. The service is free to attend and open to all.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Hamburger and hot dog sale

Nebo First Baptist Church, at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Harmony Grove Road in Nebo, will hold a hamburger, hot dog and bake sale starting at 11 a.m. It is a dine-in or take-out event, and funds raised will benefit medical expenses.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Women’s conference

Hildebran First Baptist Church, 8831 Old N.C. 10, Hildebran, invites the ladies in our community to join us for a “We Speak Jesus” Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be a day of worship and fellowship as our speaker Robin Parish challenges us to speak Jesus to others and into our own lives. This is a free event that includes brunch. Go to www.fbchildebran.com to register, which ends May 1. For more information, call 828-397-3641.

MISCELLANEOUS

Messy Church

Salem United Methodist Church at 1200 Salem Road in Morganton offers Messy Church at 5:45 p.m. every first Monday of the month. Messy Church is an alternative to a traditional church service featuring interactive activities, opportunities for questions and conversation and a free family meal. People of all ages and religious backgrounds are encouraged to come see what Messy Church is all about.

Trail of Faith to open for season

The Waldensian Trail of Faith, at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese, will open for the 2023 season March 1. The 11-acre outdoor museum tells the history of the Waldensians back to the time of the Apostles. The property contains 15 buildings and monuments recreated in full scale from the Alps of Italy that portray each phase of their journey. The trail offers a 1.5-hour tour. Guided tours need to be scheduled 2-3 days in advance. Self-guided audio tours are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost for tours is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. For more information, contact the trail office at 828-874-1893 or trailofffaith1893@gmail.com, or visit waldensiantrailoffaith.org.

Church offers teleconference services

Israel Chapel AME Church offers morning worship services via teleconference at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month. To access the services, contact 978-990-5000 and use access code 188479. The church also offers in-person worship the first and third Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. at 2317 Israel Chapel Road in Connelly Springs.

Family History Library

open to the public

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 901 Bethel Road, Morganton, will open its Family History Library to the public from 6:30-7:45 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. For information, email Joshua Carswell at enolajosh@yahoo.com.

Bimonthly worship services

Gaston Chapel AME Church at 102 Bouchelle St., Morganton, will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. Services also will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Church medical clinic

Compassionate Hearts Healthcare Clinic serves patients Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. To be eligible for the free medical services, one must be at least 18 years old, must not receive Medicaid or Medicare, not have insurance and meet federal guidelines of living below 200% of the poverty level. The clinic is at 7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connelly Springs. For information on how to qualify for assistance or for volunteer opportunities, call 828-522-1112.

Grief support group

GriefShare is a faith-based course offering support to those who have lost a loved one. Walker Road Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare on Sundays at 6 p.m. at 100 Walker Road in Morganton. The program will run through Dec. 18. For information, contact John Riley at 828-514-3173 or jriam@charter.net.

Word of God prayer line

The Rev. Benjamin Douglas Cuthbertson, a local pastor, has created the “Word of God” prayer line. Call 716-427-1082 and enter the code 812359# to hear him preach and offer a Bible lesson at the following times:

Friday: noon

Saturday: noon and 7 p.m.

Sunday: noon

Monday: noon and 7 p.m.

Tuesday: noon

Wednesday: noon and 7 p.m.

Thursday: noon

Cuthbertson also invites the public to listen to his “Word of God” program from 9:15-9:30 a.m. Saturdays on WCIS-AM 760.

Emotional Support

The North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry provides a “Hope Line” for older adults who feel isolated or lonely. Seniors can call 866-578-4673 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday to hear a friendly voice.

Sabbath-Day services

Sabbath-Day worship services St. Luke’s Church of Opportunity at 126 Brookside Lane, Morganton, include Sabbath-Day school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. every Saturday. For information, call the church at 828-433-9192.

Options fundraiser

Local author Patricia Looper is donating a portion of sales from her novel “The Virgin and the Kings” to Options Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Morganton. The Bible-based book explores the life of Abishag, who was chosen to be King David’s concubine in his old age. The story includes incidences of abuse in the protagonist’s life and how she dealt with them. To purchase the book, email the author at patricia.looper40@gmail.com; include “book wanted” in the subject line.

Church holds monthly food pantry

Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church at 960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs, holds its Wright’s Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of each month. People must live within the districts of Drexel and Valdese elementary, Heritage Middle or Draughn High schools and either participate in the state’s Food and Nutrition Services Program or fall under a gross income threshold requirement to receive food. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church is distributing food in a drive-thru setup. People who come for food should clean out the truck or cargo area of their cars so church members can load the food into the cars. Those who are signed up to receive food should bring their cards. The church also offers ongoing financial management classes. For information, contact the church at 828-879-8894 or amumcrc@abernethymemorialumc.org.

The Giving Heart Thrift Shop

The Morganton Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s The Giving Heart Thrift Store is open at 402 E. Main St., Glen Alpine. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The shop sells new and gently used clothes, furniture and small home goods. Proceeds support the church’s Silver Creek Adventist School, serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Bible study

Jamie Torres Ministries holds the “Real Faith, Real Talk” Bible study at 7 p.m. Friday at the Catawba River Baptist Association building on U.S. 70. For information, visit facebook.com/jaimetorresministries.

Church day care

Day care services are available at the following churches:

Morganton First Church of God is enrolling school age children for its four-star before- and after-school program. Student pick up is available at Drexel, Mull and Valdese elementary and Heritage Middle schools.

First Baptist Preschool After-School has full-time openings available for its after school and summer camp programs. For information, contact 828-433-1018 or fbcfivestar@gmail.com.

The Wee School at North Morganton United Methodist Church has openings available for its 2-, 3- and 4-year-old classes. For information, call Sharon Swinson at 828-437-3418 or 828-448-5718.

STANDING EVENTS

Tuesdays

Christian Business Men’s Connection of Burke County meets on Tuesdays and is a network opportunity for men in the area. For information, visit cbmc.com or call 828-413-5819.

The Twice Blessed Clothing Closet is open from 2-4 p.m. at Valdese First Baptist Church. Enter by the doors at the back parking area. For information, call 828-874-2266.

Wednesdays

The Fellowship Seekers Christian Ministry meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at A.J.’s steakhouse.

Hildebran United Methodist Church, 110 S. Center St., Hildebran, is enrolling students for free GED, adult basic education, and English as second language classes held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. A free meal and childcare are provided. For information or to enroll, call the Rev. Tony Bowman at 828-502-9627.

Thursdays

A nonsectarian Buddhist group meets at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 828-443-1161.