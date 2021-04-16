Church celebrates 80th anniversary

El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton will celebrate 80 years of being “firmly rooted in Jesus Christ and growing disciples” on Sunday, April 25.
The 80th anniversary and homecoming celebration will feature special worship services in the church sanctuary, followed by a “bring your own picnic lunch” at Steele Creek Park. After lunch, there will be a performance at the picnic shelter by The Hipps Family, a local bluegrass gospel group, and a baptism in Steele Creek.
Myra Leonhardt, chair of the 80th anniversary planning team, said that Joey and Sherry Wakefield, owners of Steele Creek Park, are church members who often allow the church to use the facility.
“They are very good people,” Leonhardt said. “They’ve always been good to let us use the park for things like this.”
El Bethel Baptist was organized on Sept. 14, 1941, after a two-week tent revival the previous summer. According to the church’s historical records, the people of the community saw a need for a church in the community and met at Oak Hill School to begin the organization process. On that evening, 31 people were accepted as the first members of the new congregation and chose the name El Bethel after a reference in Genesis 35:7. That night, the new church also installed its first pastor, the Rev. Robert R. Cook, one of the two evangelists who had conducted the previous summer’s revival.
The following spring, El Bethel built a temporary structure for $400, which served as its worship space for the next six years. Four years later, the land on which the church currently sits was donated by two members. The fledgling congregation constructed a permanent facility, costing $13,000 that would become its permanent worship space for the next 2½ decades.
Through the 1950s and ’60s, El Bethel’s membership grew steadily, and the church property was expanded and renovated to meet the congregation’s growing needs. In 1973, the current church building was erected, featuring a fellowship hall, library, office, classroom space, and a new auditorium with a seating capacity of 400. The congregation occupied the new building for the first time on April 28, 1974, and has celebrated its homecoming anniversary every year on the last Sunday in April.
“El Bethel Baptist Church truly is a large church family,” said El Bethel’s pastor, the Rev. Justin Cunningham. “On one hand, many folks in the church really are family. On the other hand, outsiders like myself are welcomed into the family.”
Cunningham became El Bethel’s 12th pastor on May 19, 2019, after joining as a lay member in 2004 and then serving as youth pastor for more than a decade.
“The church has loved me, cared for me and helped me grow in my faith over the years,” he said. “It is here that I felt the call to full-time youth ministry and then to pastoral ministry. They have supported me through seminary and all of life’s ups and downs. This love they have shown to me is the love they offer to all people. It truly is the love of Christ.”
Cunningham hopes to carry this legacy forward by continuing to lead the church to grow and extend the love of Christ to the greater community.
“Our motto is that we are Christ-followers who help others follow Christ,” he said. “As we continue to move out in our community and throughout the world, we want his name to be known and loved by all.”
Cunningham sees next weekend’s anniversary celebration as an important moment for the church. He hopes the celebration will remind members of the legacy they have inherited and encourage them to continue to move forward, sharing the love of Christ with their friends and neighbors.
“We believe that all people need to hear the Gospel,” he said. “We want all people to have the opportunity to submit their lives to Christ and receive the forgiveness, love, hope and peace that comes from knowing him.”
El Bethel Baptist’s 80th anniversary and homecoming celebration will begin with services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The picnic at Steele Creek will begin at 12:30 p.m. The church is at 1669 N. Green St. in Morganton.