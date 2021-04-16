Church celebrates 80th anniversary

The following spring, El Bethel built a temporary structure for $400, which served as its worship space for the next six years. Four years later, the land on which the church currently sits was donated by two members. The fledgling congregation constructed a permanent facility, costing $13,000 that would become its permanent worship space for the next 2½ decades.

Through the 1950s and ’60s, El Bethel’s membership grew steadily, and the church property was expanded and renovated to meet the congregation’s growing needs. In 1973, the current church building was erected, featuring a fellowship hall, library, office, classroom space, and a new auditorium with a seating capacity of 400. The congregation occupied the new building for the first time on April 28, 1974, and has celebrated its homecoming anniversary every year on the last Sunday in April.

“El Bethel Baptist Church truly is a large church family,” said El Bethel’s pastor, the Rev. Justin Cunningham. “On one hand, many folks in the church really are family. On the other hand, outsiders like myself are welcomed into the family.”

Cunningham became El Bethel’s 12th pastor on May 19, 2019, after joining as a lay member in 2004 and then serving as youth pastor for more than a decade.